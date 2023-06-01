BEING raised on a South West dairy farm has instilled a love of nature and the Australian landscape for Melissa Italiano.
She has recently gone back to her roots and is using the nation's unique botanical life to create evocative scents in a range of oil and alcohol-based parfums, branded as Melis Perfumery.
Ms Italiano has great memories of wandering around the Harvey bush with her two sisters and brother when they were not working in the family's dairy with dad Paddy.
"We would have our jobs, including feeding cattle, changing fencing for rotational grazing, looking after the poddy calves and washing the dairy floor," Ms Italiano said.
"But when we were not working, we would go off exploring and I adored playing with the animals.
"Even as I got older and worked in various cities, I was drawn to being back at the farm and four weeks was about my limit before I had to get back down there."
Now based at Margaret River, it has taken Ms Italiano several years of research and development to pull together her completely natural parfum collection.
She has a background in marketing after completing a university science degree.
This included working in the wine industry undertaking global and local marketing campaigns for luxury labels in parts of Asia, North America, Australia and New Zealand.
When she had a family, travel became more difficult and she switched to consultancy.
Ms Italiano said her first pregnancy had been a game changer.
"I started to suffer from anxiety and did not want to take synthetic drugs," she said.
"I started to look around for natural products that would be safe for the baby.
"Then I started experimenting with blending the natural oils I could find and I got into yoga and meditation in a big way."
After her second pregnancy, Ms Italiano said her body had become so "clean" that she was no longer able to tolerate synthetic perfumes.
"I wanted to find a natural alternative, but at that time there were very few on the market," she said.
"I was a bit ahead of the curve, as now there are many available."
Ms Italiano said it was difficult to achieve a 100 per cent natural parfum because the ingredients were more volatile and not always 100pc consistent having come from nature.
She said synthetic perfume ingredients typically have a single "note" from one to two molecule aroma chemicals.
"But with my products, all the natural molecules are intact and every batch is unique," she said.
"When you put it on your skin, there are so many nuances and it keeps on giving because the fragrance changes throughout the day."
Native botanicals, such as boronia, fragonia and lemon myrtle were trialled, but gave off a faintly medicinal scent.
So, Ms Italiano and her scent designer Kat Snowden, explored the lesser-known ingredients of quandong and wattleseed.
She said after months of development and countless infusions, they came up with two scents with a unique olfactory experience.
These were called Nativus Terra and Nativus Spiritus.
As an Australian collection, the natives were grown on First Nations' land and Ms Italiano said the collection paid its respects to elders past and present.
She said her products would help to celebrate their stories.
Also known as a desert peach, the quandongs have been a popular fruit for centuries.
Indigenous Australians ate them fresh and they were later used in jams and preserves by early settlers.
More recently, they have become known for their skin and health benefits - with high levels of vitamins C and E, antioxidants, zinc and iron.
The quandong has a clear note of white peach and fruity freshness.
The Australian wattleseed has also been used by indigenous Australians for centuries.
It thrives in arid climates and desert regions and has been recognised as a "superfood" for its high protein content and low glycemic index.
The wattleseed has a nutty, dusty scent profile, with a hint of sweet spices, coffee, chocolate and raisins, according to Ms Italiano.
She said she was also using WA-grown Indian sandalwood that gave off a woody scent, Australian-grown peppermint and lemon and orange scents.
Most conventional perfumes employ steam distillation to extract scents from botanicals.
But Ms Italiano said her Nativus range of parfums involved infusing core ingredients into natural plant-based oils and - more recently - into an organic grape alcohol base.
The oil infusion process and concentrate is made in Melbourne by a natural perfumer and Ms Italiano completes the process at her perfumery in Margaret River.
The Melis range now also extends to room sprays, body oils, soaps and candles - all made locally in WA's South West.
"Sales of natural products are going from strength-to-strength as more and more people move away from synthetically made products that can disrupt hormones and contribute to breathing difficulties, such as asthma," Ms Italiano said.
"Essential oils are especially popular as these help with general wellbeing."
Ms Italiano has a retail outlet for her Melis range in Margaret River, she sells online and is negotiating with an agency on the east coast to expand the business footprint there.
"It's been four years of learning, trial and error and getting a sense of what the consumer wants, while maintaining my 'scent with intent' vision" she said.
"But it is all worth it when you put the product on your skin and alert your senses in a powerful way."
