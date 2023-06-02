Farm Weekly

Farmers win at pitstop favourite

MW
By Mel Williams
June 2 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The extended Omodei family at picking. The Omodeis have a 12-hectare orchard near Pemberton and produce seven varieties of apples.
The extended Omodei family at picking. The Omodeis have a 12-hectare orchard near Pemberton and produce seven varieties of apples.

ROBERT and Cheryl Omodei have supplied Bunbury Farmers Market with their top-quality apples for the past 20 years and greatly appreciate the surety that comes with negotiating a price directly with their buyer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.