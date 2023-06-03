Farm Weekly
The rural WA link to the Marvel Universe

June 3 2023 - 10:00am
Geraldton born and bred and Perth-based author Amanda Bridgeman proves remote and regional WA is a great inspiration for international success.
FROM Geraldton to the universe and the world's largest comic and movie franchise, Amanda Bridgeman is proof rural education and life are an inspiration, not a disadvantage.

