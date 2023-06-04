WESTERN Australia's helicopter fleet should at least double to adequately service the State's regional and remote areas, an inquiry into its aeromedical services has found.
Often providing lifesaving health care to people living in the bush and due to the geographical challenges posed by the size of the State, the inquiry strongly supported significant government investment into the expansion of WA's helicopter fleet, suggesting seven to nine rescue helicopters should be added.
"Interstate benchmarking of rotary wing capability (per population) suggests a need for WA to at least double its rotary wing fleet and when geographical challenges are factored, the WA rotary wing fleet should be in the order of 2.5 times the current," the report stated.
The inquiry's also found there was a "culture of competition, rather than effective collaboration" and a "lack of cohesion" within the State's aeromedical sector.
Its key recommendations included that a 10-year strategic plan be developed for the sector, an investigation into the best placement of future rescue helicopter locations be delivered within two years and that a centralised Office of Aeromedical Service' be created to manage and co-ordinate WA's aeromedical fleet into the future.
The Nationals WA MP and emergency services and regional health spokesman Martin Aldridge said the report found there was significant under-resourcing of rescue helicopters in WA and a very strong case for the expansion of these aeromedical services in the Goldfields, Mid West, and Pilbara.
"The report confirmed something the opposition and the Mid West community have long-called for... there is significant demand for a rescue helicopter in the Mid West," Mr Aldridge said.
"Research has shown a rescue helicopter would help save lives related to road trauma, and recent offshore incidents involving medical evacuation from cruise ships shows the need exists in the region.
"While the inquiry cautioned that further analysis was needed, it found a rescue helicopter was likely needed due to the estimated high caseload, significant overlap with peri-urban areas north of Perth and the lack of a co-located RFDS base."
Providing insight into the demand for rescue helicopters in the Mid West, there were almost 3000 priority one ambulance cases within 400 kilometres of Geraldton in 2020- 21.
Speaking in State Parliament last week, WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said work had already commenced work on developing the 10-year strategic plan, as well as eight more of the inquiry's 10 recommendations, which the State government "supported or supported in principle".
Ms Sanderson acknowledged the efforts of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Western Operations, which has delivered health care to communities across WA for more than 90 years.
As the State's primary provider of fixed-wing aeromedical services, Ms Sanderson said the RFDS had not had a single severity assessment code 1 incident, in the past year, despite the pressures of managing the pandemic across the largest health jurisdiction in the world.
A code one assessment refers to an incident that has, or could have, caused serious harm or death attributable to health care provision, or lack thereof, rather than the patient's underlying condition or illness.
"In May last year, RFDS responded to its biggest mass casualty incident in a decade, providing urgent care for 18 of the 28 people involved in the Horizontal Falls boating accident while managing to maintain normal operations and retrieve a further 18 patients across the State throughout the day," Ms Sanderson said.
She said she was confident the inquiry's recommendations would help pave the way for contemporary, fit-for-purpose, statewide and State-managed aeromedical service for WA.
