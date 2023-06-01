Towns between Geraldton and Esperance saw good rainfall totals over the past 48 hours, with the South West and Great Southern regions recording high totals, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM)
Amelup, south of the Stirling Range National Park, recorded the most amount of rain over the past 48 hours (Since 9am, Thursday June 1), seeing a total of 83mm.
Some 48 hour totals:
A bureau spokesperson said rain clouds moving from the north west to the south east brought storms in a 'training' effect.
"Everywhere along that 'train track' would have seen rain cloud after rain cloud bringing showers," a spokesperson said.
This weather system brought the highest rainfall totals to the eastern parts of the Great Southern region.
"Most rainfall totals in the Great Southern were around 50mm, a lot of places likely saw between 25-50mm," they said.
"There were also lots of good falls through the Central Wheatbelt and Central West."
More rain is expected for the start of next week, with a weak cold front likely to pass through on Sunday, and a stronger cold front to follow on Monday.
Those living between the north of the Perth Metro area and Geraldton are expected to have a wet start to the week, particularly along the coast.
From Monday to Wednesday, the western half of the Central Wheatbelt and Great Southern are likely to record strong rainfall over the three day period.
"In areas around Northam, York and Brookton, it's likely to expect about 30mm.
"It would be unusual to see many places that don't get at least 10mm over these three days."
For June the bureau is forecasting a drier than average winter.
