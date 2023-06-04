Farm Weekly

Workshops to drive precision ag adoption

June 4 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some precision ag technologies provide a financial gain to the user, such as variable rate technology for fertiliser application.
Some precision ag technologies provide a financial gain to the user, such as variable rate technology for fertiliser application.

UPCOMING workshops by the Society of Precision Agriculture Australia (SPAA) will provide Western Australian graingrowers with the knowledge and tools to utilise variable rate technologies to build economic resilience within their farming systems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.