A GREAT outcome for woolgrowers is how Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) chief executive officer John Roberts has described the industry settling on one on-farm digital data collection platform.
As reported last week in Farm Weekly, AWI's eSpeci - a component of its $6.3 million spend over five years to develop the WoolQ platform - is being phased out in favour of WoolClip, developed by the Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX).
AWI's WoolQ team has recommended woolgrowers and wool classers use WoolClip from now on to record flock and wool data and to complete a national wool declaration (NWD) or consignment order online or via a mobile phone app.
"This is a great outcome for Australian woolgrowers and the industry more generally," Mr Roberts said of the collaborative decision between AWI and AWEX to make WoolClip the sole on-farm digital data collection platform.
"The consolidation is an outcome of key stakeholders in the Australian wool industry working more closely together and utilising the digital assets that exist today.
"This reflects a key priority for woolgrowers."
Some woolgrowers and wool brokers and WoolProducers Australia had argued since before the WoolQ platform went live in 2020 that having two competing on-farm digital wool data collecting and recording platforms would be confusing and was not the best use of resources.
Western Australian woolgrowers, angry at the cost of developing WoolQ from their wool levies and its inherent duplication with both WoolClip and some existing online wool auction platforms, led a revolt at the 2018 WoolPoll - which saw AWI's wool levy recommendation rejected for the first time.
Long-serving previous AWI chief executive officer Stuart McCullough, whose tenure included WoolQ's development period, was forced to admit "we have listened to woolgrowers and we have heard their message" when announcing the WoolPoll result.
But when WoolQ went live about 14 months later, it still retained eSpeci and online auction elements woolgrowers considered unnecessary because they already existed elsewhere.
Ironically, Mr Roberts - who succeeded Mr McCullough - had served as executive officer for AWI's wool selling systems review between October 2014 and January 2016.
AWI's decision to develop WoolQ - initially called the AWI Wool Selling Portal - evolved from that review.
With a "consolidated" on-farm digital data collection and recording platform, Australia's wool industry "can leverage its highly developed and trusted assets to validate Australian wool credentials for our global customer base", Mr Roberts said.
"We (AWI) are glad to play our part alongside other wool industry service providers, such as the Australian Council of Wool Exporters and Processors, Australian Wool Exchange and the National Council of Wool Selling Brokers of Australia," Mr Roberts said.
"Importantly, there are key differences in uses for WoolClip and WoolQ.
"WoolClip allows users to collect and distribute wool specifications, consignments and the NWD, whereas WoolQ is a hub to view this information alongside test and sale data - plus additional features such as indicative pricing, business profiling and information on potential wool uses," he said.
Mr Roberts also confirmed AWEX chief executive officer Mark Grave's comment to Farm Weekly last week there was no monetary payment between the two not-for-profit organisations for AWI to withdraw its eSpeci and recommend woolgrowers use WoolClip.
Industry groups will continue to meet regularly to pool their knowledge to the benefit of the Australian wool industry, he said.
When completed by the woolclasser, WoolClip sends the wool specification data by email to the woolgrower and any broker, other wool marketer or woolstore nominated by the woolgrower.
The advantage WoolClip has always had over eSpeci is that it was developed to be compatible at shearing shed level with and to support RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) microchips and QR (Quick Response) codes being introduced by AWEX with its eBale roll out, which started on January 1.
In conjunction with WoolClip's electronic wool specification data recording and transport, RFID and QR code identification of wool bales via eBale - which is ultimately expected to replace woolgrower stencils - will streamline warehousing of wool and its movement along the supply chain to processors.
It will also enhance traceability of wool along the supply chain and support marketing initiatives such as use of QR code customer links to pictures and multi-language information about individual woolgrowers and their sheep mobs as part of retail product authenticity promotions.
