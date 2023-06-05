Farm Weekly
A big 1400 head locked in for special sale

By Kane Chatfield
June 5 2023 - 1:00pm
Hydillowah Angus, Hyden, will offer their annual sale team of 20 commercial yearling Angus bulls at the Nutrien Livestock June Special store cattle sale at Boyanup on Wednesday, June 7, including Hydillowah T627.
NUTRIEN Livestock will present a full yarding of cattle at its June Special Store Cattle Sale at Boyanup this Wednesday, June 7.

