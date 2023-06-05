NUTRIEN Livestock will present a full yarding of cattle at its June Special Store Cattle Sale at Boyanup this Wednesday, June 7.
The sale will start at 9am and the Nutrien Livestock South West team is gearing up to pen 1400 head of beef and dairy-origin store cattle.
On offer will be strong numbers of beef steers and heifers, ranging from young calves to 19-month-old yearling cattle.
The dairy origin section will have a good selection of first cross and Friesian steers from poddies to 20mo steers and a selection of Angus cows and calves, including a herd dispersal.
Read also:
A feature of this month's sale is the annual offering of 20 commercial yearling bulls from the Mouritz family's Hydillowah Angus stud, Hyden.
Thirty joined Angus yearling heifers from Hydillowah are also up for grabs.
The Hydillowah Angus breeding program joins 1100 breeders and the excellent line-up of 14-16mo bulls and heifers are selected for traits they look for in their own herd - conformation, structurally sound, ability to walk freely and quiet temperament.
Bloodlines in this year's sale team include Mordallup Renown, SAV Rainfall and Networth and Stockman bloodline Hydillowah bulls.
The bulls are all semen tested and vaccinated with 7in1 and for Vibriosis.
Hydillowah livestock manager Claire Green said regular handling and socialising of the bulls ensured their temperament and adjustment to being handled and yarded.
"Our stock are bred and raised in an environment that allows them to perform in a variety of conditions," Ms Green said.
"The heifers we have available are surplus to our own requirements and chosen for the same qualities as our bulls."
The 14-16mo heifers have been running with low birthweight Millah Murrah Paratrooper and SAV Rainfall bloodline Hydillowah bulls since May 14, 2023 and are due to calve from February 20.
Ms Green said the heifers were vaccinated with 7in1 and backlined with Dectomax - and would make a great addition to any herd.
The sale's volume vendor is a regular local seller of top owner-bred calves from their large dairy operation - the Scott family, Gundagai Dairy, Boyanup.
The family's draft will consist of 120 young Friesian steers aged five to six months, 65 first cross Angus-Friesian steers aged eight to nine months and 53 older Angus-Friesian steers aged 17-18 months.
Nutrien Livestock, Capel agent Chris Waddingham said the young Friesian, first cross poddies and older first cross yearlings on offer were of the quality the Scott family was renowned for presenting.
Another vendor in the dairy section is Kelly-Brae, Gelorup, which has nominated a draft of 51 steers, including 25 Black Montbeliarde-Friesian steers, 12 Angus-Friesian steers and 14 Friesian steers all aged 10-11 months.
Mr Waddingham said they were regular sellers of quality steers which they have purchased and reared specifically for the store market.
Retiring Roelands beef producers H & H Harnett will offer a genuine herd dispersal of 25 Angus cows with calves at foot.
The cows range from first to sixth calvers, with 2-3mo Black Market-sired Angus calves at foot.
The cows haven't been rejoined and are ready for re-mating at the beginning of June.
Mr Waddingham said they were a genuine line of good quality cows with a strong Black Market background in their breeding after being on the bloodline for the past 10-12 years.
Errol Gardiner and Lyndsay Flemming, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey, have nominated several of their clients' cattle.
These include TD & JD Norton, regular vendors of well-bred young Friesian steers from the family's large dairy in Benger, who will offer a draft of 45 Friesian steers aged 8-10 months.
KA & DA Reading's, Brunswick, owner-bred draft will comprise of 12 Charolais steers and 10 Charolais heifers aged 14 months and weighing about 420kg and 400kg respectively and eight Angus steers aged 12 months averaging about 350kg.
PG & BP Italiano, Harvey, will offer 12 owner bred Friesian steers aged 16-18 months, along with 12 first cross Black Simmentals aged 14 months split evenly between steers and heifers, which were raised in the family's calf rearing enterprise in the Harvey Hills.
Another regular vendor, DW & MJ Rees, Collie, will present a draft of 24 South Devon steers aged seven months - with the owner-bred lightweight steers ideal for backgrounding.
Other vendors of owner-bred drafts include Mirasole trust, Brunswick, with nine Angus heifers aged 10 months, AJ & NL Stanford, Harvey, with 12 Friesian steers aged eight months and J Stowe, Burekup, with 12 Angus steers aged 10 months.
Denmark Dairy producers AC & CA Jenkins will present a draft of 60 owner-bred steers.
The 12-14 month-old draft will comprise 20 first cross Angus-Friesian steers and 40 Friesian steers.
Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River/Busselton agent Jock Embry said the Jenkins' cattle were a genuine draft to sell off from the family's dairy operation, milking in the vicinity of 650 cows.
He said all the Friesian steers were AI-bred and the first cross steers are by Lawsons Angus bulls.
"The steers have been pastured on green feed and are ready to go on," Mr Embry said.
Some other bigger drafts of dairy origin steers from regular vendors include Stenelees Pastoral Co with 44 Friesian steers aged 10-14 months, NL & E Haddon, Busselton, with 39 Friesian poddy steers aged seven to nine months from their large Yoongi Downs Dairy business and Eze Cattle Co will offer the oldest draft of 24 Friesian steers aged 18-20 months.
The larger individual vendor draft of beef cattle coming into the sale will descend from the paddocks of Salamar Pty Ltd who will offer a 13mo draft of 50 Murray Grey steers and 30 Murray Grey heifers.
Beermullah Beef will truck 40 Red Angus steers aged 10-12 months south to the sale, while Gandy Timbers, Manjimup, has nominated a draft of 48 Angus steers and heifers aged 14 months with the draft split evenly between steers and heifers.
Stoney Pastoral will offer a small selection of Angus weaner and yearling steers along with a decent draft of 32 Angus heifers aged 10-11 months while TW Treloar will present 36 Angus steers and heifers divided equally, aged from 12-18 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.