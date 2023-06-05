While majority of the State's rainfall totals were felt in the Perth Metropolitan area this week, other regions across WA did not miss out.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) have issued a severe weather warning for the Central West, Wheatbelt, Great Southern, Southeast Coastal and Goldfields regions.
Wind gusts of up to 90km/h, including showers and thunderstorms are expecting to come across the regions for the rest of today (Monday) and into the evening, easing as it moves east.
This forecast has also led BOM to issue a warning to sheep farmers, as cold temperatures and strong winds for today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday) may be a risk to lambs and sheep across the South West Land Division.
24 hour totals (up to 9am June 5):
Despite the wet start to the winter season, a BOM spokesperson said current monthly and seasonal outlooks are still forecasting a drier than average winter.
Following this week's high rainfall totals, the wet weather is expected to back off for the rest of the month.
"If we don't get many cold fronts for the rest of the month then there won't be much rainfall," a BOM spokesperson said.
THE LATEST NEWS:
Less than 5mm of rain is expected to come over the weekend, as a weak cold front is expected to bring some more rain for the Perth metro area, as well as the Wheabelt and Great Southern regions.
Coastal areas from Perth to Albany are likely to see slightly higher rainfall totals over the weekend, between 10-15mm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.