THE all-elusive 'Dongara weevil' will be identified, classified or described by the end of the year after a team of Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), Murdoch University and the Mingenew Irwin Group (MIG) researchers were put on the case to solve the mystery.
The weevil appeared 15 kilometres east of Dongara in 2013 on a canola crop which was sown to wheat the previous two seasons.
Shortly after, another report was received from a grower who had problems with weevils causing significant damage to a coriander crop, which also followed a wheat crop, slightly west of the first sighting.
According to DPIRD research scientist Dustin Severtson, the damage was worse on heavier soils than sandy soils and about five hectares of the crop was lost to weevil damage.
The weevil continued to appear in reports throughout the area over the past 10 years.
In 2014, a local agronomist reported weevils had caused extensive damage to a canola and coriander crops on the same property east of Dongara.
Two years later, another agronomist reported a weevil attacking a canola crop east of Dongara which appeared to be the same species.
In 2021, photos were sent to DPIRD of two weevil species which had caused widespread damage to a canola crop north of Mingenew.
This was quickly followed up by further images from another consultant of similar weevils supposedly causing damage to a neighbouring property.
Last season, the original farmer from north Mingenew reported the same tiny black weevils were causing damage to his canola again.
"Of particular concern was that growers were reporting the weevils were surviving commonly used rates of insecticides and resowing was required in some instances," Mr Severtson said.
He said follow-up by researchers was difficult as live weevils couldn't be collected after high rates of insecticides had been used to protect seedling canola crops.
"The few specimens that could be found have so far stumped national and international weevil taxonomists as to what it could be and whether it existed overseas as well," he said.
With no one knowing what this weevil is, it's a challenge for the team.
By the end of this year, through the use of a combination of identification tools and technologies, Mr Severtson expects the 'Dongara weevil' will be scientifically distinguished and described.
"If the species is found to be new to science, the taxonomic description and associated findings will be published in an appropriate peer-reviewed scientific journal, whereas if it is determined to be exotic in origin, reporting will take place according to the appropriate biosecurity channels," he said.
Throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the team will undertake surveillance on at least 20 paddocks within a 50 kilometre radius of known 'Dongara weevil' sites, four times during the season.
It is hoped the surveillance provides some preliminary observations on the soil type and crop hosts, crop/plant damage incidence and severity, and paddock histories.
The project is a collaborative effort, led by Mr Severtson and supported by MIG project officer Jacqui Meares and DPIRD staff who are doing the pitfall trapping.
It also involves taxonomic species descriptions conducted by DPIRD entomologist Andras Szito and molecular analysis which is being overseen by Dr Wei Xu at Murdoch University.
"As well as identifying or describing the 'Dongara weevil', this project also aims to expand the understanding of the distribution of the weevil in WA and determine some of the factors influencing the incidence and severity of crop damage caused by this species," Mr Severtson said.
"An understanding of the host and environmental preferences and the taxonomic classification of the pest is important for the development of tools and information to correctly identify the pest.
"This information will be pivotal to assist with the development of effective management strategies for this unidentified crop pest."
