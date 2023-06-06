DO you have an idea for a grains research, development and extension (RD&E) project, or a local farming constraint that needs to be tackled?
Upcoming grower forums held across the grainbelt by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) will offer growers, advisers and industry professionals a chance to contribute ideas and raise local issues directly with GRDC.
GRDC grower relations manager Jo Wheeler said the National Grower Network (NGN) forums were GRDC's "front door" for growers and an opportunity to voice feedback, ideas, opportunities and constraints from each grain growing region.
"The NGN forums see growers get together with GRDC staff in a relaxed and informal setting to discuss issues and observations they are seeing onfarm," Ms Wheeler said.
"We follow a collaborative process where ideas are collected, discussed and refined, with a shortlist of topics identified to inform future GRDC development and extension investments.
"This is a chance for all growers to have a say about what their priorities are and where they'd like to see their grain levies invested.
"We'd love to see some new faces come along."
The series of 10 workshops start next Monday, June 12, featuring an exciting list of guest speakers covering topics relevant to each region, including:
Morawa - Monday, June 12, linking with the Morawa Farm Improvement Group field day, with a presentation on barley agronomic strategies, by Craig Topham, Agrarian Consulting.
Moonyoonooka - Monday, June 19, featuring presentations on weed control in tall standing stubble, Grant Thompson, Crop Circle Consulting, and the economics of managing ryegrass and its herbicide control methods, Roberto Busi, AHRI and Peter Newman, WeedSmart.
Yerecoin - Tuesday, June 20, featuring a presentation on working with rhizobia, John Howieson, Murdoch University.
Mt Walker - Wednesday, June 28, featuring presentations on the findings of five years of research from the NPK project, Craig Scanlan, DPIRD and a second presentation to be confirmed.
Trayning - Thursday, June 29, with presentations on the findings of five years of research from the NPK project, Dr Scanlan and net blotches in barley, Jason Bradley, DPIRD.
Kellerberrin - Friday, June 30, featuring presentations on the control methods of barley grass project, Catherine Borger, DPIRD and the economics of fallow, Darren Hughes, Laconik.
Darkan - Monday, July 17, presentations to be confirmed.
Nyabing - Tuesday, July 18, featuring presentations on the findings of five years of research from the NPK project, Dr Scanlan.
West River - Wednesday, July 19, featuring presentations on the findings of five years of research from the NPK project, Daniel Murphy and Francis Hoyle, Murdoch University.
Scaddan - Thursday, July 20, with presentations on the findings of five years of research from the NPK project, Dr Murphy and Dr Hoyle.
All growers, advisers and industry representatives are welcome to attend and contribute to these free-of-charge forums, which include refreshments and dinner.
Registration is essential.
More information: Go to the GRDC events page or contact Emily Davey on 0401 090 286 or admin@ruraledge.org.au
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
