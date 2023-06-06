THE Australian grain industry continues to see strong export growth, as Southern Ports celebrate a record breaking year for grain trade in WA's southern regions.
With a month still to run, Southern Ports has confirmed that annual grain trade records have already been broken at each of its three ports at Albany, Bunbury and Esperance.
Combined, the three ports have had a 24 per cent increase in 2022/23 grain exports when compared to previous grain records.
Bunbury had an impressive 68.44pc increase from its previous grain record, from 829,497 tonnes to 1,397,252t.
Albany followed with a 18.9pc increase, closely followed by Esperance with a 16.85pc increase.
Southern Ports chief executive officer Keith Wilks announced the record-breaking year on the back of another bumper growing season and record-breaking deliveries into grain receival sites across southern WA.
"Across our three ports, we have facilitated more than 8.5 million tonnes of grain exports already this year, trumping last year's record of 6.8mt," Mr Wilks said.
"In Albany, grain trade is up by 580,000t this financial year, with more trade still to occur.
"We're proud when we can achieve record results like this - it's a celebration of the hard work and collaboration by all involved."
Mr Wilks credited the achievement to not only the fantastic growing conditions last year, but also port efficiencies.
Earlier this year, Southern Ports worked with CBH on a successful loading trial that added an additional 4000t of canola onto the widest vessel to ever berth at CBH's grain terminal in Albany.
"We have been able to accommodate a shift by CBH to 50pc of their fleet being panamax size vessels and more loaded grain increases throughput at our ports - so we'll continue to seek and support innovations like this one," he said.
READ MORE:
"Last year, grain was our third highest commodity (19pc of total trade) that we facilitated through our ports and we're looking forward to seeing the final numbers at the end of this financial year to see how much we break the record by."
According to the most recent ANZ Agri In Focus report, China remains Australia's biggest wheat buyer, taking more than 25pc of wheat exports, while exports also remain strong to Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.
In 2023, China is forecast to import 12mt, the highest level since 1995, overtaking Egypt as the biggest wheat importer.
"In particular, China has maximised the fall in global wheat prices to boost its imports, to a point where it holds about 52pc of the world's total wheat in storage," the ANZ report said.
While this partly reflects an increase in feed use in China, it also reflects that corn prices have been pushed so high by Chinese legislation that many feed users are choosing to switch to cheaper imported wheat instead.
ANZ predicts exports for major crops to decline in the 2023/24 season.
"Wheat is forecast to fall by about 20pc to 22.5mt, barley to fall by 33pc to 5.9mt and canola to decline by 27pc to 5.1mt," the ANZ report said.
Australia's harvest potential for the upcoming season is expected to decrease, however Rabobank believes it will still keep Australia well-positioned to support global wheat needs in the coming year.
"Australia's exportable surplus from the 2023/24 crop (excluding 2022/23 carryover) is expected to reach 15.7mt of wheat, given a transition to weak El Nio climate conditions in 2023/24, forecast lower Australian production and continued strong global demand for wheat," the Rabobank report said.
The easing of container freight availability and costs, after spiking in the beginning of 2022, has benefited Australia's exports and Rabobank expects exports to remain at current levels following China's continued growth in 2023 after reopening its borders.
Rabobank predicts export opportunities for the upcoming winter crop remain positive for Australia's key market in South-East Asia, with freight charges declining back to 2020 levels and with Australia's position as a "favourable origin market".
Looking at the five-year average, there has been a gradual decline in the share of wheat exported as a percentage of overall production.
According to ANZ, this is a testament to the strong growth in overall wheat production, as well as a signal of increased domestic usage - for both feed and food.
Mr Wilks continued to be optimistic about the record-breaking season that had just passed, and was excited for final figures at the end of the financial year.
"We still have a few weeks remaining before the year's trade totals are calculated, so we're looking forward to seeing the final result," he said.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.