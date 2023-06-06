Many towns across the regions received up to 50mm in a windy and wet 24 hours.
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded strong winds which lashed towns on the southeast Coastal regions recording wind speeds of between 30-40km/h, with Esperance reaching sustained wind speeds of 46km/h and short wind gusts of 63km/h.
24 hour rainfall totals:
For the rest of the week showers are expected to stay around the South West, South Coastal and Southeast Coastal regions, as well as the Perth Metro area.
These showers are likely to bring totals of less than 5mm of rainfall, and are likely to increase on Saturday to up to 10mm in the South West.
