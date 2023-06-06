HOCKEY balls were moving at rapid speeds across the Northam Hockey Turf for the CSBP Hockey Festival last week
Every child was armed with a hockey stick, and the excitement in the air was evident, as Perth Thundersticks star Brodee Foster showed the crowd his skills.
The CSBP festivals, which travelled to Narrogin, Northam and Bruce Rock, aimed to encourage participation and provide exposure to the sport through coaching by elite coaches and Perth Thundersticks stars.
According to Mr Foster, WA is the national home for hockey - HockeyWA late last year won its bid to host the new nation's High Performance Centre of Excellence for hockey - and clubs and organisers were keen to attract more young people to the sport.
Some parents at the Northam event remembered playing hockey when they were at school, and continue to play hockey now, resulting in multiple generations competing on the same team.
Six schools and more than 190 children attended the Northam event.
CSBP Fertilisers community engagement officer Eva Quilty said it was brilliant to witness people coming together in the name of hockey.
"It's pretty awesome to be part of that memory and also pretty special that everyone's coming together in the spirit of hockey, sports and team building," Ms Quilty said.
She said one of the participants in last year's carnival was now a full-time hockey player, which she said was super-exciting.
"It's great to be able to talk to the parents and just find out firsthand how much it means to them," Ms Quilty said.
It's the second year Mr Foster has been involved in the program and he loves exposing regional children to the sport.
"I think the biggest thing for me is seeing kids that probably wouldn't have been able to get the opportunity to play or even have the opportunity to see someone like myself play," Mr Foster said.
"It's good to give them something that they can aspire to, but also have a positive interaction with kids.
"You never know what someone's going through, or what kind of things are going on in someone's life - I love being able to get out here and put some smiles on faces."
Mr Foster jetted off to Europe yesterday to play for Australia's national under-21s team, where he will play six games against Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.
He is focused on the Junior World Cup at the end of the year and was trying to not put too much pressure on Olympic selection - which was the "pinnacle" of his sport.
"Hopefully I knock on the door for potential selection into Paris for next year - it's something that I try and not put too much pressure on, but it's obviously something you always keep in your mind, being in the Olympics," Mr Foster said.
CSBP Fertilisers general manager Mark Scatena was thrilled about another successful year of festivals, with primary school children benefiting from high-level hockey action.
"At a young age, it is important to demonstrate the value of teamwork and physical and mental wellbeing.
We look forward to seeing the positive impact these festivals will have on the children, their families, and the community," Mr Scatena said.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.