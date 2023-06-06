AGRICULTURE continues to struggle to attract young blood which has people asking whether governments and industry are doing enough to encourage youth to forge rural careers.
Farm consultant Ashley Herbert believes the reason agriculture struggles to have the same allure as mining is most farms don't advertise their wealth.
"Wheatbelt farms make money - it's a tremendous industry and it's very profitable - there's incredible wealth out there," Mr Herbert said.
"People are attracted to industries that make money.
"And I think it's unfortunate that in agriculture, particularly broadscale agriculture, we're a bit hesitant to promote the fact that some individual businesses make a lot of money."
Mr Herbert believes youth are attracted to industries with "vibrancy", rather than the common portrayal of agriculture - that farming is "hard, tough and unrewarding".
"When you're making money, you have a vibrant industry, and you attract people - that's what we need in agriculture," he said.
"I think we should be promoting the fact we make lots of money."
The mining industry has marketed itself well to attract youth.
Mining is accessible to someone with limited qualifications, while also high paying, and people who are interested in mining can call a recruitment hotline and in many cases, be working within a month
In the 2016 census, about 24 per cent of the agricultural workforce was under the age of 35.
In comparison, a 2014 Australian government mining industry outlook found that 37.4pc of the workforce was under the age of 35.
During the mining boom, a large number of youth left tertiary education to pursue higher paying jobs on a mining site.
Reserve Bank of Australia researcher James Bishop said there was a strong rise in the labour force participation rate of 15-24 year olds in the resource-rich States during the mining boom, and contributed to 5-10pc of the total additional labour supply needed in those States.
"Many younger people responded to the boom by abandoning or deferring their plans to attend TAFE or university, choosing instead to pursue the high-paying employment on offer," Mr Bishop said.
This movement hasn't been mirrored in the agricultural sector, despite a rapid increase in monetary reward in the past 10 years.
One of the first things Mr Herbert noticed when moving from Katanning to Perth was how "pervasive" the mining industry was in metropolitan areas.
"Every second person I met at the kids sport was either directly employed or indirectly employed by mining - and all they spoke about was how many billions of dollars their companies were making," he said.
"That was quite an adjustment for me, celebrating the wealth that we're making.
"We tend to be a little bit backwards in agriculture, and keep your head down a bit, because you don't want to be bragging, but I think it's a shame."
While agriculture may be able to compete with the pay of some mining jobs, 2 Workin Oz owner Ley Webster said farm enterprises don't have the scope of big mining companies that enables a company like Rio Tinto to create marketing campaigns.
In comparison, a singular farm, which might only employ two people, doesn't have the resources to do that.
"One mining company can go out and spend $100,000 on an advertising campaign, and visit all the schools and pay a
person to go and do that," Ms Webster said.
"Whereas individual farms can't do that unless everyone puts in money - we can't compare ourselves to mining."
WAFarmers president John Hassell agreed the mining industry had done an "extremely good job" in marketing to make the industry look good.
"We haven't had that impetus and the drive to do that in agriculture, and it's a pretty expensive little trick, mining seems to have an unlimited backup money," Mr Hassell said.
"That's all fairly challenging, but we've got some magnificent advocates in agriculture, and some young people who are absolutely brilliant - I think we do a lot of good stuff."
There have been various in-school ag programs, from year 10 taster programs to come-and-try days which Mr Hassell said was extremely successful.
However, he believed more needed to be done.
"I think the education department needs to step it up as well, because agriculture is fundamental to everybody's lives, they ought to make it a compulsory part of the curriculum," he said.
Of the programs the government does run, AgCAREERSTART appears to be gaining a bit of traction.
It is a gap-year program for 17-25 year olds that provides applicants a paid farm job, a $4500 training and engagement bursary for training and development and funding to attend industry events.
Bethia Harley is a current AgCAREERSTART participant who admits to
having no clue of the opportunities in agriculture until she began the program.
She never considered agriculture as a career option, instead studying international relations at university, perceiving agriculture as a difficult industry to enter.
A common misconception, Ms Harley didn't realise how "big" farming was - instead imagining there was only space for families on farm.
"Coming into it, I was nervous - I thought people pass down their farms, and how would I ever make my own way in this," Ms Harley said.
"It's been really eye-opening, there is such a space in agriculture for people to enter, and this is something that I want to do with the rest of my life.
"It doesn't ever have to be just one job, I can move and do so many different jobs - there's so much growth and technology and new things happening."
Ms Harley didn't believe there was enough being done by schools to highlight agriculture as an opportunity.
"I think it says nothing in the education system that gives any indication that there's any opportunity in agriculture," she said.
"Everyone always says, 'you should become a doctor or a lawyer' and you hear about the main courses at university."
She said often if people were interested in accounting or computer science they are positioned to think about entering a corporate Perth firm, rather than considering that there were opportunities in accounting and computer science in agricultural industries too.
"I've definitely noticed that in Western Australia, if someone says they are interested in mining, the reply is 'there's money in mining' or 'there's drones in mining', but you can do the exact same thing in agriculture," Ms Harley said.
Ms Webster said public perception played a large role in the attractiveness of the industry, with many people believing farming was just seasonal work.
"Sometimes it's seen as a bit of a dead-end job, like you're going to be a farm hand for the rest of your life," she said.
"It's hard to get people to accept it's a really valuable, rewarding and can be a life-long profession."
Ms Webster believed the biggest thing the agricultural industry was missing was a recognised qualification.
When compared to other industries, such as financial services or trades, which have defined pathways - it is evident that agriculture is a little harder for youth to enter.
"You don't just do a course and then get put on a dump truck and drive away, there is three months probation with someone supervising you - and a dump truck is a base level job," she said.
"Whereas in agriculture there is this perception that anyone can turn up and drive a tractor - and most farms probably do that because they don't have the capacity to spend three months training someone everyday - but we need better pathways."
Ms Webster said some countries such as the UK, have onfarm apprenticeships and progression into university for a farm management course after working on the farm for a few years.
She believed a system like this would be particularly beneficial for people who weren't ready to enter university yet.
Ms Webster argued it wasn't a people shortage that the regions was experiencing, but rather a skills shortage.
"I've had people, they've done 20 or 30 years on a farm, and they've actually got no qualification to show for it," she said.
"There's no structure, they might have never driven a boomsprayer in all that time - but if we had an apprenticeship, whereas you must do 20 hours on a boomsprayer to get your qualification, it would give everyone recognition."
