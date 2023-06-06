Farm Weekly
Ag needs to spruik more about career opportunities

By Jasmine Peart
June 7 2023 - 9:00am
Bethia Harley is a current AgCAREERSTART participant, and she admitted she had no clue of the opportunities in agriculture until she began the program.
AGRICULTURE continues to struggle to attract young blood which has people asking whether governments and industry are doing enough to encourage youth to forge rural careers.

