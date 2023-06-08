Farm Weekly
Free

AgConnectWA's annual forum 2023 was a big success

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
June 8 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Industry advocacy, supply chain issues, the latest technology and workplace safety were just some of the topics discussed in what was a jam-packed day at the annual AgConnectWA forum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.