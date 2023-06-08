Industry advocacy, supply chain issues, the latest technology and workplace safety were just some of the topics discussed in what was a jam-packed day at the annual AgConnectWA forum.
Held on Friday at the Tradewinds Hotel in Fremantle, the sold-out event was an opportunity for young people in the early stages of their career, to learn from people who have walked similar paths before them.
The day was opened by WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis who shared figures on projects being supported by the government.Liz Jackson, Curtin University, spoke on the complexity and seriousness of supply chain management - and the importance of a smooth flow within the supply network.
John Henchy, Farm Machinery & Industry Association of WA, shared the wonders of how technology was driving precision agriculture and its key role in the future of food production.
Maree Gooch, Safe Farms WA, spoke on the importance of ensuring farm safety to reduce preventable farm injuries.
Speakers also included representatives from Nufarm, AWI, Elders, CBH and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.
The day finished with a relaxed opportunity to catch up and ask further questions.
