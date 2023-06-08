A DRIVE to help and upskill people has led Kylie Douglas to take on a myriad of jobs in her short working life, culminating in her current role as an independent farm business consultant guiding growers through management decisions, variable seasons, property transactions and succession issues.
Born in Albany, her move back to the South Coast region to set up Successiv - a specialist farm business company - with friend Brett Fallon has been somewhat of a homecoming.
Successiv was founded when Ms Douglas and Mr Fallon bought the client network of long-time Albany-based farm consultant Ian Evans and Associates to add to their own networks.
Ms Douglas said they believed their clients should have the ability to focus on the day-to-day operations of their business, sound in the knowledge that she and Mr Fallon were monitoring and reporting back their overall financial position, helping them progress towards personal goals, making sure they were meeting key performance indicators and finding any potential business opportunities where appropriate.
"We provide expert knowledge of the agricultural, commercial and financial sectors," Ms Douglas said.
"We help clients make informed and timely decisions about their business."
Services offered by Successiv include market-driven advice, annual financial reporting and benchmarking analysis, assistance with succession planning and business transition, liaison and management of financial service providers, advice about renewable and carbon farming initiatives and strategic consideration of industry threats and opportunities.
Both Ms Douglas and Mr Fallon have banking backgrounds and can also offer mortgage broker services.
Juggling the demands of raising a family, Ms Douglas said she was thriving running her own business.
For many years she worked for Elders in a banking role and then at ANZ with Mr Fallon.
Ms Douglas learned to walk and talk in various shearing sheds as her family moved around with her shearer dad when she was a small child.
Her passion for the land stems from this and from spending a lot of time on her grandparent's Kalgan farm, near Albany.
There were many twists and turns in her youth as she moved between Albany and Perth to do her schooling.
She said she would have loved to go to agricultural college, but her parents "wouldn't have a bar of it" and she did her final exams in Albany.
A stint on the film set of the adaption of local author Tim Winton's Lockie Leonard followed high school while she was on a gap year.
Also during this year, she started working with children with disabilities - a passion that she continued on and off for the next few years.
A year of sports science at university didn't press her buttons and Ms Douglas started rock picking at Jerramungup.
From there she ended up working on a local property that was owned by a big corporation and then moved to a cattle property in the area.
It was here she really got into the business side of the operation and ended up overhauling the management system for its feedlot.
While she was there, Ms Douglas started to study, by correspondence, a Bachelor of Business degree majoring in agribusiness and sustainability at the University of New England.
When it became too hard to juggle the job and study, she left the cattle farm and moved back to Perth to finish her degree.
Again during this time of her life she worked with children with disabilities while studying, filing assignments while the kids were swimming or bowling or doing various other activities.
"It worked well, as I could study while working with the kids," she said.
Read also:
Never one to sit back and wait for an opportunity, after graduation, Ms Douglas went to the Dowerin Machinery Field Days and stalked Elders management to ask for a job.
"They offered me banking, which didn't initially sound like what I wanted to do, but I was able to work with small businesses before moving up the ranks to assistant manager in the Wheatbelt," she said.
A move back to Albany to start a family was supported by Elders and then there was a shift to ANZ bank, before Successiv was born.
"I threw caution to the wind on that one," Ms Douglas said.
"It has been pretty insane.
"I am still learning, as we have only been going for about eight months, but we are aiming to put our own stamp on the business.
"I just love dealing with farmers and where they want to take their businesses."
I love it when my clients have a vision and I can find information for them.- Kylie Douglas, Successiv
Ms Douglas said her passion was helping people and teaching them new strategies and skills.
One recent example of this was organising world-class dog trainer Neil McDonald, from the ABC Muster Dogs program, to hold workshops with clients and other interested farmers.
"I helped him run three muster dog schools and this is just one example of what I love to do for people," she said.
"I love to bring like-minded people together and see people who love what they do share their passion with other people."
In her business, Ms Douglas said she thrived on providing individual advice that was independent and would help farm businesses grow.
"I love it when my clients have a vision and I can find information for them," she said.
Ms Douglas can be found travelling as far west as Harvey, east out to Scaddan and north up towards Perth to meet her clients.
"My clients tend to be progressive, dynamic farmers who are in a growth phase and keen to invest in different things," she said.
"Or they are transitioning towards succession and there is a lot of planning to do."
Ms Douglas has been a member of the King River Bush Fire Brigade for about 15 years, is treasurer at her daughter's school and coaches and plays soccer and football locally.
She often speaks at events aimed specifically for rural women and tries to make herself available for industry forums and meetings.
"I am the oldest of six children, so there are also always plenty of nieces and nephews around to look after," Ms Douglas said.
CCJ sub/writer
CCJ sub/writer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.