Farm Weekly
Home/Rural Life

Adviser comes home to roost in Albany

MW
By Mel Williams
June 8 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Born in Albany, Kylie Douglas' move back to the South Coast region to set up Successiv - a specialist farm business company - with friend Brett Fallon has been somewhat of a homecoming.
Born in Albany, Kylie Douglas' move back to the South Coast region to set up Successiv - a specialist farm business company - with friend Brett Fallon has been somewhat of a homecoming.

A DRIVE to help and upskill people has led Kylie Douglas to take on a myriad of jobs in her short working life, culminating in her current role as an independent farm business consultant guiding growers through management decisions, variable seasons, property transactions and succession issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.