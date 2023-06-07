THE CBH Chadwick site is closed for receivals for the next four to six weeks while fumigation is in process, forcing Esperance Quality Grains to halt its drying process.
Esperance Quality Grains has a big export arm which is still processing last season's grain that owner Neil Wandel is desperate to clear before next harvest.
He still has a few thousand tonnes of grain to clean and dry which will be delivered to the Chadwick site when it reopens.
Given the 2022/23 mammoth season, Esperance Quality Grains received "triple as much" grain to clean and dry - and Mr Wandel is still going.
READ MORE:
"We've probably still got about 3000 or 4000 tonnes out there on farm to still clean, dry and deliver to CBH," Mr Wandel said.
"We've just had a record year, it's been amazing - that's been going since the middle of October."
According to Mr Wandel, the shutdown affects the growers who want to get their grain delivered.
He has also seen a recent increase in loads with weevils, which he then has to fumigate.
A CBH spokesperson said the shutdown was "standard practice" for the company, however due to a longer harvest in the Esperance region, the fumigation is underway "slightly later" than usual.
With the 2023/24 harvest only four months away, Mr Wandel said he still needed time to shut down his own business for maintenance and give his tired staff a break.
"They are blaming that they're going to fumigate everything," he said.
"I would have thought they would have an empty cell or a bulkhead somewhere, but it's out of my control."
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.