CBH Chadwick site is closed for fumigation for the next month

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
June 8 2023 - 8:00am
Esperance Quality Grains owner Neil Wandel is waiting for the Chadwick site to reopen so that he can deliver the last of 2022/23 harvest.
THE CBH Chadwick site is closed for receivals for the next four to six weeks while fumigation is in process, forcing Esperance Quality Grains to halt its drying process.

