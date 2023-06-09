Farm Weekly
Home/Rural Life

Sheep agronomist takes up South Coast role

MW
By Mel Williams
June 9 2023 - 7:00pm
Zali Spencer is working full-time as an animal health and production specialist in Frankland and loving the interaction with farmers.
CHILDHOOD experiences of living in Western Australia's northernmost settlement of Kalumburu and in east Arnhem Land at the Ramingining community have instilled a love of the great outdoors for Zali Spencer.

MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

