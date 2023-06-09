CHILDHOOD experiences of living in Western Australia's northernmost settlement of Kalumburu and in east Arnhem Land at the Ramingining community have instilled a love of the great outdoors for Zali Spencer.
Now working in Frankland as a livestock specialist with the family-owned and run Frankland Rural supply store, she said her early days spent in these remote areas set her up for a lifetime love of camping, fishing, trekking and all things outdoors.
"There was never a weekend we were at home when we were living out there," Ms Spencer said.
"We were always camping, fishing and roaming through the outback.
"I remember this part of my childhood so vividly."
Read also:
Ms Spencer did her early schooling at Kalumburu and Ramingining before returning to Wagin, where she was born and finished her schooling up to year 10 - at which stage she boarded at Bunbury for years 11 and 12.
Her grandparents had a farm at Wagin that she loved spending time on, and her parents purchased their own property in the Wheatbelt town in 2017.
"I did a lot of sheep work while I was growing up and I loved every minute of it," Ms Spencer said.
After school finished, she took a gap year to play competitive hockey in Perth and then started university.
Her choice of study was genetics and molecular biology, which she undertook at Murdoch University.
Half way through this degree, Ms Spencer added animal health to the mix because she realised she wanted to spend more time out on farms when she graduated.
"I loved doing genetics and molecular biology, but quickly realised I didn't want to spend my career working in a laboratory," she said.
"And I had developed a keen interest in livestock by this stage."
The 23-year-old finished her degree at the end of last year, while also working part-time for Frankland Rural.
It was the drawcard of being closer to her partner and an opportunity to "get her foot in the industry door" that prompted her move to the deep south region.
Now she is working there full-time as an animal health and production specialist.
This is a wide-ranging position that Ms Spencer describes as being like a "livestock agronomist".
She said she was there to share her knowledge with farmers and be a support to them in any situation, be it good or bad.
"Growers contact me about many things, from product recommendations and nutritional information, to developing annual livestock plans and providing key services such as worm egg counts and DNA testing," Ms Spencer said.
Her genetics work has not gone to waste, with more growers in the region adopting DNA testing and using Flock Profile tests.
The livestock industry is changing and becoming more technical and objective as people realise that knowledge is power.- Zali Spencer, Frankland Rural
Flock Profile results deliver genomic predicted breeding values, scaled to Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBV) level, to compare their flock average to the industry average.
This allows growers to track the genetic progress of their flock and make better ram buying and selection decisions.
Ms Spencer said those using it had been very positive about the information they received in progressing their commercial breeding program.
"They can see where their genetics sit within a range of key ASBVs and then use it to advance the genetic gain of their flock," she said.
"The livestock industry is changing and becoming more technical and objective as people realise that knowledge is power.
"Growers can use objective information to make decisions about the purpose of their enterprise and what they aspire to achieve within their flocks.
"It is an exciting time to be breeding sheep and cattle."
Ms Spencer has quickly become involved in the local Frankland community.
She has just been appointed secretary of the Frankland River Community Cropping Group that raises funds for the community by growing a crop each year.
Ms Spencer played hockey in Mt Barker last year, but will travel to Perth for this year's winter season.
What gets her up in the mornings is knowing she will be out and about on farms during the day, helping livestock producers get the optimum productivity out of their enterprise.
"I love to talk to my clients and I learn as much from them as they do from me," she said.
"I have always had a real passion for agriculture and this opportunity within the Frankland community and broader livestock industry has given me a purpose and a reason to go to work."
One big challenge facing local sheep producers in the Frankland area was footrot.
"It is a difficult thing to talk about, but unfortunately our high rainfall environment is conducive to this problem," she said.
Ms Spencer is helping the community work together to address this devastating disease.
CCJ sub/writer
CCJ sub/writer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.