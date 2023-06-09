Farm Weekly

WA projected planting has decreased by 2.1pc: Rabobank

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
June 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Australia-wide, the Rabobank 2023/24 total Australian winter forecast is at 23.48 million hectares, which is up 0.3pc on last year and 5pc on the five year average. Wheat is up 11.5pc on the five year average, and 2.9pc year-on-year, and is forecasted to be at 13.44m hectares.
WESTERN AUSTRALIA has had the biggest decrease in projected planting at 2.1 per cent, while most of Australia has grown its planting area this season.

