South West sheep farmer Slade Brockman says his time as a policy adviser at the Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) of WA put him on the path which saw him selected by the Liberal Party of WA to fill a casual vacancy in the Senate in 2017. He also credits the experience and his background in agriculture for informing many of his political views. Farm Weekly journalist BREE SWIFT spoke to Mr Brockman, who agreed that less politics in the sector today would serve to help farmers get on with the job.
QUESTION: You were born in the South West town of Manjimup. Can you tell me a bit about your childhood and the family farm you grew up on?
ANSWER: I was born in Manjimup, and my early years were spent on our family farm in Pemberton.
The farm is a wonderful spot, surrounded by karri and marri forests.
It has been in the family since the 1850s.
It is a very special place to all the family.
When I was young, my father fell seriously ill, making running the farm difficult for a while.
This was the impetus to him to start his own business - though the family retained the farm and kept it working.
As a result, my siblings and I spent our formative years dividing our time between the farm and our block in the bush on the outskirts of Perth.
I ended up having the best of both worlds.
I was able to build fences, ride motorbikes, shoot and fish - but also have relatively easy access to the services (at that point) only available in the city.
My earliest memories were very happy ones - riding an old tin pedal-car on the jarrah verandah of our farmhouse, splashing around in the river and of dad branding the cattle.
QUESTION: Where is your farm today and what are some of the challenges you've experienced in running your farming business in the past few years?
ANSWER: The Brockman farm remains in the family.
Throughout its 170-plus year history, the farm has undergone various transformations - from cattle production (based on large coastal leases which were wound-up in the 1960s), to horticulture, cropping and dairying.
The family bred horses for the British army in the early 1900s.
In more recent times, during the 1980s, we shifted our focus to sheep production.
Ever since then, the farm has been dedicated to farming sheep for prime lamb and wool.
Obviously sheep production in that period had its ups and downs.
We had a fine wool Merino flock at the time of the Wool Reserve Price Scheme collapse.
This experience made me extremely wary of government intervention in markets and has helped inform my political views.
It also informs my current campaign to save the live sheep industry.
While we never relied on the export market (being mainly in wool and prime lamb), it was an important adjunct to our core business for many years.
A few years after dad passed away in 2008, we leased out the farmland to a local sheep producer.
Agriculture is a highly challenging business.
You must manage seasonal challenges, the vagaries of livestock, the volatility of world commodity markets, the cost pressures from suppliers and the price pressures from buyers.
It is not for the faint-hearted or the foolish.
The farmers I have met on my journey are among the savviest business people I have encountered.
I am not convinced by the "one voice" argument - that if agriculture speaks with one voice it will get better outcomes.- Slade Brockman, Senator
QUESTION: Having been a former policy director at the Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) of WA, do you think WAFarmers and the PGA should join forces to represent the interests of the State's farmers?
ANSWER: The decision as to whether those organisations should merge is, of course, up to their respective memberships.
Both organisations have a proud legacy.
From personal experience, I know the PGA is a very effective organisation.
It represents a view of farming and agriculture that resonates strongly with me.
My time at the PGA and, particularly, the campaign to end the export wheat monopoly was fundamental to my path to the Senate.
Through much of its existence, the PGA has represented a distinct position on key agricultural issues (such as the Wool Reserve Price Scheme and the export wheat monopoly of AWB).
I am not convinced by the "one voice" argument - that if agriculture speaks with one voice it will get better outcomes.
However, there is a reality that the thing that made agriculture strong (farmers' ability to grow more with fewer inputs and larger machinery) also led to fewer people being required to run a given parcel of land.
QUESTION: As you mentioned, you were part of the team which lobbied against the AWB single desk to deregulate the national wheat export market. Do you count this as one of your greatest achievements for the agricultural industry while at the PGA?
ANSWER: I tell younger people today that as recently as 15 years ago, farmers were forced to sell their export wheat to a private monopoly and the response I most often get is "you're joking?".
The export monopoly was an anachronism from a more interventionist period in our history.
It particularly punished WA grain producers, who were forced to pool their wheat with Eastern States' producers who had access to deregulated domestic markets.
As exporters (more than 90 per cent of WA wheat was exported), WA growers carried the cost of pooling and lost the upside when the international price was strong.
I have no doubt that the end of the export monopoly was of great benefit to the WA grains industry and was proud to have played a small part.
The campaign to end the export wheat monopoly was waged by a number of highly intelligent, clear thinkers - notably Leon Bradley, Gary McGill and Rick Wilson.
Rick, the current MP for O'Connor, remains a good friend as well as a highly-valued colleague.
The late Leon Bradley was one of the most remarkable people I have ever worked with and his intellect and leadership should be honoured and remembered.
QUESTION: You hold a first-class honours degree in political history. Is there a particular politician, today or throughout history, who you look up to and why?
ANSWER: It is hard to identify one politician I look up to.
We had books about Winston Churchill at the farm, and a crackly old gramophone record of his speeches.
I have always admired his foresight, steadfastness and oratory.
Later, at university, I became interested in John Locke and Edmund Burke and the drafters of the American Constitution.
If I had to name one key figure impact on the modern western political tradition, it would be Adam Smith.
His ability to elucidate an understanding of both economics and society as fundamentally intertwined is still of relevance today.
Given he was born in 1723, this remains a singular achievement.
I was fortunate to get a masterclass in practical politics from Mathias Cormann, Australia's longest serving finance minister and current head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Working for Mathias as his chief of staff was a great experience and one that I look back on with a great deal of satisfaction.
QUESTION: How did you get your start in politics and why did you choose to align yourself with the Liberals?
ANSWER: Dad and mum were both active members of the Liberal Party in Pemberton.
Dad ran for the (then safe Labor) seat of Warren in the 1960s.
Politics was a frequent topic of conversation around the dinner table.
We had subscriptions to The Bulletin, which I read from a relatively young age.
While I never set out to enter parliament, I was very interested in politics for as long as I can remember.
Liberal philosophy fundamentally matches a farming ethos - individual responsibility, respect for others, self-reliance, family.
You need all of these things to live and work in the bush.
Farmers are inherently conservative in their approach, but at the same time are not frightened of change.
I began to get actively involved at a high level within the Liberal Party around 2006 - again through my contacts at the PGA.
Trips to Canberra lobbying on various issues put me in contact with a range of WA politicians - particularly Wilson Tuckey and Judith Adams.
I was very fortunate to quickly become a member of the O'Connor executive and commenced on a path that eventually led to my being selected to the Senate.
QUESTION: You have been a vocal opponent against Federal Labor's policy to phase-out live export trade. If the Liberals win the next election, what steps do you think they would need to take to support the sector and correct the course of the industry and trade?
ANSWER: Labor policy is, by their own admission, not based on science or evidence.
At the most recent round of regional and regional committee hearings in Canberra, it was revealed that banning the trade would lead to worse overall animal welfare outcomes, while severely damaging the great WA sheep industry.
It is profoundly disturbing to see a Federal agriculture minister seek to ban the industry based on the views of inner-city electorates with no real knowledge of farming.
This leaves every part of agriculture at risk from a social media mob.
This is no foregone conclusion though.
The whole sheep industry - in fact all of agriculture - has displayed unity and a willingness to fight this ridiculous decision.
(Federal Liberal Party leader) Peter Dutton travelled to Wagin to support the industry and make it clear that an incoming Liberal government will restore the trade.
What support is needed will depend on what Labor does in the next few years.
The best way to ensure the WA sheep industry has a strong future is to make sure Labor is no longer in government after the next election and that is my goal.
QUESTION: Prior to being appointed to the Senate, and as you mentioned, you were an adviser and chief of staff for Mathias Cormann - Australia's longest serving Federal finance minister. What was your experience like working with Mr Cormann and did you butt heads on any issues?
ANSWER: Mathias was an outstanding boss and I consider him a mentor and friend.
He has extraordinary capacity to distill complex issues and understand policy detail.
Mathias embraced that complexity, and I learned many lessons throughout that period.
He always had a great team around him, and I worked with some wonderful people.
Mathias was always willing to listen to others' views on issues and policy.
In the end though, as an elected member of parliament, you are the one that needs to make the final call.
I understood that as a staffer and I understand that now as senator.
QUESTION: You became a member of the Senate in 2017 and when you stood against Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi in October 2021 you were elected president of the Senate, winning the vote 45 to seven. Since becoming a senator, what political issue has caused you the most concern?
ANSWER: Becoming president of the Senate was an enormous honour, second only in my professional career to entering the Senate representing WA.
I believe fundamentally in the role of the Senate as the State's House in our Federation and its place in our democracy.
The most profound issue in my time was the campaign by my WA Liberal colleagues to fix the GST sharing arrangements.
With WA on track to be returned mere cents in the dollar of GST we all paid, this was a vital issue damaging the financial position of my home State.
The WA Liberals explained the issue to our Eastern States' counterparts and in the media, convinced them of the merits of the case and carried the argument.
In November 2018, the Liberal government instituted a floor under WAs share of the GST - making the systems fairer.
This shows both the strength and unity of the WA Liberal team, the ongoing relevance of the Federation, and the capacity of democratic systems to deal with complex and seemingly intractable problems.
In politics, however, when one problem is dealt with, others invariably arise.
Currently, the live sheep export ban and the Labor government's attacks on the gas industry of WA are profound challenges that must be confronted.
QUESTION: What are some of the ramifications of Labor's new superannuation tax for farmers and small business owners?
ANSWER: I have always believed that changes to laws that retrospectively impact Australians economic wellbeing are profoundly wrong.
Farmers and other business owners, who put farmland or commercial property into self-managed superannuation legally and under the tax arrangements of the time, are now being taxed on unrealised capital gains.
This means that property will be taxed even before it is sold, when the total value of the fund reaches $3 million.
This is the first time in Australia's history that a capital gain is taxed before something is sold.
This is just plain wrong.
It will force farmers to find cash to pay a tax bill on the paper value of an asset.
Labor's superannuation tax changes are fundamentally flawed and are designed to punish success and saving.
QUESTION: You helped initiate a Senate inquiry into bank closures in regional Australia. What sort of flow-on effects does the closure of rural banks have on their local communities and what steps do you think would help stop these closures from occurring?
ANSWER: Regional communities need access to banking services.
The closure of regional bank outlets fundamentally impacts towns.
Businesses no longer have somewhere to deposit or access cash.
Older community members lose access to services they rely on.
Many of us do almost all of our banking online but telecommunication systems are not as reliable or universal in the bush as they are in the city.
We have seen successive waves of closure of regional banking outlets, and we need to think creatively to solve this problem.
It's crucial we give communities more notice and clear pathways for them to retain services.
We need to examine the regulatory environment to see if that is fit for purpose in ensuring all Australians, no matter where they live, have access to these kinds of services.
I do not have a prescriptive view on what individual communities may need or want, but I do know as I travel throughout regional WA that this is an issue of great concern.
The committee will be coming to WA in the months ahead and I encourage those interested to make a submission - go to the Rural, Regional Affairs and Transport Committee webpage or call my office.
QUESTION: The recent Federal and State budgets have been criticised for not investing enough in the regions. If you were to name one specific area/service in the regions that requires the most urgent investment/attention from our government, what would it be?
ANSWER: Australians living and working in the bush deliver much of our wealth - be that through agriculture, mining or oil and gas.
While nobody wants or expects the regions to look exactly like the city - in fact the beauty of the bush is that it doesn't replicate the city, basic services and infrastructure are vital.
Infrastructure, from roads to telecommunications, is the key to the economic and social viability of regional Australia.
Roads allow movement of people, goods and services.
Good roads save lives and reduce the costs of regional business.
Telecommunications are an increasingly vital tool of business, education and social interaction.
Infrastructure investment is the key role of government in allowing the wealth generated in the regions to be returned (in part) to the regions.
QUESTION: You were part of the Australian Grains Champion campaign that unsuccessfully sought to corporatise CBH in 2016 with a mooted share offer. Do you still think CBH should change its structure and be publicly list?
ANSWER: In working on the issue of grain deregulation while with the PGA, I became convinced that the agriculture industry should never become too comfortable with old systems and practices.
WA is a trading State in a very competitive global marketplace for all our export commodities.
We should never be frightened to have serious conversations.
While the Australian Grains Champion approach was ultimately unsuccessful, I think that the conversation as to the best structure of the industry must continue.
CBH is a great institution that has served WA's grain industry in the past and can continue to do so long into the future.
But, in the end, it will be the economics of the industry and the decisions of grain farmers that will decide the future structure of the industry.
QUESTION: You have policy interests in two of the biggest contributors to our State's economy - mining and agriculture. What are some aspects WA's agricultural sector could learn from the State's mining industry?
ANSWER: Tough question.
The economics of both industries are profoundly different.
While both face volatile international commodity markets and workforce shortages, agriculture must also deal with the vagaries of the weather and input costs.
I honestly believe the WA agriculture industry is extraordinarily efficient.
You only need to look at two record harvests in the grains industry to see that.
My role as a senator is to make sure both industries are able to succeed.
We must ensure that barriers to investment and activity are minimised and entrepreneurship is encouraged.
Both industries share a need for red tape burdens to be minimised and taxes kept as low as possible.
QUESTION: What are some of your hobbies or interests outside of politics?
ANSWER: This job is all consuming, but in a wonderful and fulfilling way.
Outside work, I prioritise time with my family.
One of my greatest joys is reading to my three young children.
A few years ago, we embarked on the journey of The Lord of the Rings.
Much like that of the fellowship itself, our reading adventure has been a lengthy one - we have only recently reached the momentous event of the One Ring's destruction.
When Sam says "Well, I'm back", it will be time to choose our next literary adventure.
Travelling across regional WA is another passion, whether for work or leisure.
I genuinely love and appreciate all WA's diverse landscapes and the wonderful communities within.
Though I don't get time for it these days, I find immense pleasure in working with wood.
I look forward to returning to making some sawdust at some point in the future.
For me, there are few greater pleasures than crafting something from a few planks of timbers.
I do not pretend to possess extraordinary creative flair, but I find the process both challenging and enormously satisfying.
