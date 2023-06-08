South West sheep farmer Slade Brockman says his time as a policy adviser at the Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) of WA put him on the path which saw him selected by the Liberal Party of WA to fill a casual vacancy in the Senate in 2017. He also credits the experience and his background in agriculture for informing many of his political views. Farm Weekly journalist BREE SWIFT spoke to Mr Brockman, who agreed that less politics in the sector today would serve to help farmers get on with the job.