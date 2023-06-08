THE live sheep export trade phase-out policy came into existence under a cloud of controversy and since its formal announcement in March, public opinion of the decision is not favouring the government's decision.
The more time that passes, the more evidence of an activist-led agenda starts to appear, which is featured in examples below.
1. The policy wording itself echoed the wording of a 2018 report by Pegasus Economics directors Alistair Davey and Roger Fisher titled 'Economic Issues Associated with the West Australian Live Sheep Export Trade.'
This report predated the 2019 election and coincidentally the lead up to that election was the first time the government's commitment was discussed as part of the campaign.
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has said the policy was mandated by public opinion, to which WAFarmers president John Hassell argued they did not get elected on their first commitment in 2019 and only received 33 per cent of the vote at the second election.
The public sentiment argument was also brought into question during recent Senate Estimates when it was revealed LiveCorp has had three independent community sentiment reports completed.
These surveyed about 4000 to 5000 people, matched to national Australian Bureau of Statistics population data for age, gender and education, basically a whole-of-society inquiry.
LiveCorp chairman Troy Setter said the results of the survey showed a lot of people were not aware of live export or not engaged in it.
"They either don't care or don't get information," Mr Setter said.
"You have to take that into account with the data and the information.
"When asked if farming communities would suffer economic hardship should the live export industry discontinue, those that agreed in 2019 were 67 per cent.
"Those that agreed in 2023 are 78pc.
"We asked participants whether live exports should be stopped regardless of the impact on farmers.
"Just under one third agreed with that in 2023.
"The numbers have certainly improved on that.
"We asked questions about conditions for animals on live export ships not being in line with Australian standards.
"In 2019, we had 53pc.
"Now in 2023, there has been a 14pc improvement to 39pc."
2. Animals Australia has maintained a strong relationship with Pegasus Economics, having a further three public reports and at least one updated and solely presented to senators, who are in favour of the animal activist organisation's agenda.
The government awarded a contract for a small literature review, published on the ausTENDER website on May 17, titled Assessment of Existing studies on the Live Sheep Trade
This contract was awarded to Alistair Davey, director and founding chairman of Pegasus Economics, to the value of $49,500, with a contract period ending June 30.
Considering Mr Davey was involved in preparing at least six or seven of the reports on the live sheep export trade in WA, all for the animal welfare activist groups RSPCA, World Society for the Protection of Animals (WSPA) and Animals Australia, people in the live export industry have questioned if there is a conflict of interest.
A Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) spokesperson denied there was any issue with the contract being awarded to Pegasus Economics.
"The consultancy firm itself is not a so-called activist association," the spokesperson said
"Pegasus Economics has been engaged to factually summarise without sentiment, pre-existing reports relating to live sheep exports.
"The report is separate to the economic analysis being undertaken.
"The report will support the panel's consideration of pre-existing reports relating to live sheep exports."
When queried on whether other businesses would be more appropriate for the role, having a better understanding of the industry, DAFF said it was aware of a number of reports, including Mecardo's 2018 Live Sheep Export - Brief Report, that have been produced related to live sheep exports.
"Mecardo is also not independent," the spokesperson said.
"It is owned by Nutrien (Ag Solutions), a multinational company that provides services to the industry.
"The firm (Pegasus Economics) holds the requisite information, has the ability to provide the services at short notice and within desired timeframes, and a non-competitive pre-existing understanding of these reports given their historical work on this subject matter.
"This consulting firm has many years of experience in analysis and has completed reports on a range of subject matter for different clients."
What DAFF didn't mention was the fact that last September Mr Davey was involved in a presentation to senators alongside Animals Australia legal council Shatha Hamade, facilitating the argument against the live export trade with the use of an updated version of a report he had previously prepared for Animals Australia.
Mr Davey was also employed by ACIL Tasman between 2007 and 2010.
In 2009 ACIL Tasman undertook work for the RSPCA in producing a report that advocated for the live export trade to be replaced with the meat trade only.
DAFF has said that Mecardo is not independent and so it was not appropriate, even though it has industry knowledge and data.
3. The independent panel and public consultation meetings led to criticism of their approach.
Farmers and people in the industry said the consultation meetings showed a lack of understanding of the trade, its stakeholders and supporting and surrounding industries.
Panel chairman Phillip Glyde publicly admitted the process was flawed and they (the panel and DAFF) had "stuffed up".
Even with this admission Mr Watt and DAFF denied this was the case during the Senate Estimates, saying it was a misunderstanding and admitted they had not initially set up the regional meetings as open public meetings.
Producers and the industry saw this was a blatant disregard by government, considering they were the people who were directly impacted by this policy.
4. Denying the affects shutting down live sheep exports by sea would have on the WA's southern cattle industry.
Mr Watt acknowledged the relationship at the last Senate Estimates meeting, but would not have any further input as this was described as the independent panel's job.
5. Farm Weekly printed a series of texts, gained via Freedom of Information (FOI), between an adviser from Mr Watt's office and a senior RSPCA policy adviser, discussing the pending policy announcement - seeing the RSPCA privy to important information that will directly impact the industry prior to its release elsewhere.
In the text messages the RSPCA asks the government if it is OK to put out a press release the morning of the official announcement, prior to all the meetings and press conference.
The messages show the government representative was fine with this and even went so far as to request the RSPCA Tweet their statement out so the government can then retweet it.
READ MORE
There are farmer and producer concerns that the RSPCA media release contained statements that were contradictory to assurances made to the live sheep export industry stakeholders and producers.
When the issue was raised during Senate Estimates in May, Mr Watt said the department was in regular contact with others in the industry as well, but the industry has said the minister's office did not offer to retweet anyone else's statements.
6. Further FOI text messages, emails and official documents released last week showed the government sought to weight the panel in favour of its policy.
The information in the FOI document shows the government originally intended to have just a single person oversee the process of how and when to phase-out live sheep exports, before it decided on a panel of three (along with the chairman).
However, as the emails and texts reveal, the point was raised that there was no WA representative on the panel and that it would prove difficult to find a WA grower representative who would be supportive of the policy.
"The challenge is finding an industry person willing to be 'seen' as supportive of the phase-out" the text read.
The latest FOI documents also reveal that an ex Australian Livestock Exporters Council employee was deemed not appropriate for the panel, however and RSPCA representative was.
WA growers and industry members are baffled at how the government is able to continue with its current strategy which supports an activist agenda.
Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.
Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.