Owners reluctantly put prime property on market

MW
By Mel Williams
June 10 2023 - 1:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Miravale is in the City of Albany, 13 kilometres north of the stunning beaches along the South Coast (as the crow flies), only 32km north east of Albany and 430km south of Perth.
ZEPHYR Real Estate presents to today's market one of the Kalgan region's prime grazing properties.

