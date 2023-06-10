ZEPHYR Real Estate presents to today's market one of the Kalgan region's prime grazing properties.
Miravale is in the City of Albany, 13 kilometres north of the stunning beaches along the South Coast (as the crow flies), only 32km north east of Albany and 430km south of Perth.
On Dempster Road, Kalgan, the property is close to pristine beaches, the Great Southern Grammar School, Manypeaks school and numerous other schools in Albany.
Other services and amenities are close by in Albany.
Miravale has been owned by the same family for more than 43 years and it is now reluctantly selling.
It has a total area of 350.75 hectares, with an estimated 160ha of cleared pastured country and areas of parkland cleared.
The balance includes an estimated 70ha of blue gums plus firebreaks, which are currently under lease, and 80ha of natural bush, shelter belts and creek lines.
Miravale has a multi-purpose shed constructed from wood, steel and iron that is in good condition.
It has sheepyards constructed from steel, wood and mesh, plus a good set of portable steel cattle yards that will stay with the property.
Land use over many years by the current owners on a share farm basis has included sheep, prime lambs and cattle.
Results in productivity and stock quality over the years have been excellent.
The property has a good mix of soil types, from sand over stone over clays to gravel loams, loams and peat flats.
In a 700 millimetre-plus rainfall region, the property receives an average 732mm per year.
It produces good strong mixed pastures of ryegrass, clovers and small areas of kikuyu.
Original vegetation is mixed and includes jarrah, red gums, paperbarks and tea trees.
The country has a gentle undulation with some waterways, creek lines and small areas of flats.
Average elevation is 56 metres above sea level, with the highest peak at 80m and the lowest at 40m.
The property is well-watered from dams, soaks, creek lines plus a bore.
A mix of fencing comprises Ringlock, plain wire and some electric on wood and steel posts.
Current stock numbers are 1250 ewes plus 60 mixed cattle, from cows and calves.
The estimated stocking rate is 1500 ewes and above.
Miravale has received a good fertiliser regime over many years, including a combination of SR Extra at 125kg/ha with selenium and cobalt plus SCMZ applications every four years.
At present there is abundant pastures due to the late season in the South Coastal region.
This prime property has many outstanding features that include:
