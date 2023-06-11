THIS 30.582-hectare block at Gidgegannup comes with a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a theatre room, study and two-car garage.
Inside is a light-filled master bedroom with ensuite, which has its own soaking bath, double vanity and separate toilet.
There is a large country kitchen, top line appliances and island bench.
The home offers open plan living, a fireplace and a dining and lounge room opening to an alfresco area.
There is ducted airconditioning throughout.
Extensive gardens have multiple spots to enjoy a morning coffee in the sun, afternoon tea in the shade, or evening drinks by the fire pit.
A large lap pool with shallow area for the kids and day bed for the adults is a welcome addition in the summer months.
The block contains a mini-golf course and it has a 6.4 kiloWatt solar power system.
There is satellite nbn, Foxtel and free-to-air television.
Located at 1172 Reen Road, there are seven paddocks that are well fenced with water troughs.
These have an extensive laneway system and there is an excellent set of single-handed cattle yards and a full-size lunging yard.
Infrastructure includes an open machinery shed, with enclosed workshop, a hay shed, a wood shed and a sea container for storage.
Two dams provide abundant water and there is 500,000 litres of rainwater storage and 46,000L of bore water storage.
A separate manager's residence has three bedrooms and one bathroom.
It has two sheds and two big water tanks.
There are reticulated gardens with fruit trees.
