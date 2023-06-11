Farm Weekly
Home/Property

Well-maintained home with mini-golf

MW
By Mel Williams
June 11 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The home offers open plan living, a fireplace and a dining and lounge room opening to an alfresco area.
The home offers open plan living, a fireplace and a dining and lounge room opening to an alfresco area.

THIS 30.582-hectare block at Gidgegannup comes with a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a theatre room, study and two-car garage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.