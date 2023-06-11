RAIN dances across the State paid off last week, with farms receiving upwards of 60 millimetres, setting themselves up nicely for the end of seeding.
North Needilup farmer Clinton Pocock was one farmer who happily received between 28mm and 47mm on his farms last Wednesday, just in time for seeding the rest of his barley.
After the initial stress that the rain was going to miss his paddocks, he was thankful to receive a gift from the heavens.
Mr Pocock's farm was looking fairly dry last week when Farm Weekly visited and he adjusted his seeding program accordingly.
He is a fourth-generation farmer who works with his brothers Luke and Dean, with parents Keith and Anna still lending a helping hand.
The Pococks' canola program was cut in half because of the dry start, with those paddocks switched to barley that started on May 29 - a week or two behind most farms in the area.
"We are probably behind everyone else, but that's just because we pulled up and were hoping for some good rain," Mr Pocock said.
The 6087-hectare farm will be just more than 40 per cent barley this year, with 2461ha of Maximus barley and 80ha of Combat.
The rest of the farm will be seeded to Calibre wheat (2016ha), Enforcer and Trophy canola (1144ha) and 309ha of Jurien lupins.
New to this year's program was 77ha of Bendoc faba beans, which Mr Pocock was trying on the heavy clays.
In the past he had tried lupins in the heavy clay, but it didn't go too well.
The tricky thing with faba beans was finding a market for them.
"The hard part is trying to sell them because they're just domestic, so that means the price can be anywhere - which is the risk part of it," Mr Pocock said.
"Lupins were a bit hard to sell this year, it's been pretty hard going, we've still got stock from two years ago."
Mr Pocock predicted the barley program would be finished by the end of this week, saying the recent rain has helped out the program well.
This year, given the Bureau of Meteorology's dry forecast, he purchased a second seeder bar and set up a second tractor, so if the break came late they could run the two machines at the same time and cover more ground, taking full advantage of the rain.
However this theory hasn't gone to plan as the first real rainfall was last Wednesday - well after seeding had started.
He hopes there will be an earlier break next year so the investment can pay off.
Originally, Mr Pocock considered buying a 60-foot bar and a bigger bin, but given he already had a tractor that needed a little bit of tender loving care, he decided to opted for a smaller option.
Cost was also a major factor, as the price of machinery has risen dramatically in the past few years.
His older second-hand seeder bar cost him $25,000, but his new spreader which is being delivered onfarm soon set him back about $200,000.
Mr Pocock said he was lucky to be getting the spreader in time for this season, as someone had pulled out of the sale - leaving a new spreader in the machinery yard.
"Prices have definitely gone up, brand new is way out of our league - it's like a million bucks," Mr Pocock said.
He said this season was starting to look like what he was used to in North Needilup, after last year was the best year the farm had ever had.
The year before was a bit wetter, and Mr Pocock had issues with bogging in paddocks.
Up until last week he was a little stressed about the dry conditions, with the lupins already out of the ground and canola looking patchy in places.
"If we didn't get anything decent it would be stressing the plants out a bit, it's just tough," Mr Pocock said.
"This grey clay is pretty hard, so when seeding we have to slow down to about seven kilometres an hour - we usually run at 8 to 8.5 kilometres an hour."
At the start of this year, the Pococks purchased a further 1000ha to add to their existing portfolio.
With corporate farmers slowly buying into Needilup, Mr Pocock thought it was important to keep the farm within the family.
"If we didn't buy it, the corporates would have bought it, they snap stuff up pretty quick - that's why everything is going for so much," he said.
With two little boys, Mr Pocock was keen to keep the farm within the family and was hoping his boys would become fifth-generation farmers.
This is the 16th season the farm has been a 100pc cropping enterprise, switching from a mixed operation when Mr Pocock was 21-years-old.
Even back then, Mr Pocock was experiencing pressure from the government to ban live export and was struggling to get shearers - so they made the tough decision to turn to cropping.
"Cropping is a bit less stressful, but it's like a marathon - things aren't always going to go right all the time - you've got to be pretty resilient," he said.
Mr Pocock admitted the tractor cab could sometimes get a bit quiet, as he didn't like to listen to the radio news - so he would turn it on and off between music and news.
"Years ago you'd be in the shearing shed or around the marking cradle and you'd be talking about things, but now you're in the cabin listening to whatever people want to push on you," he said.
High on Mr Pocock's list of concerns was the lack of representation of farmers in State and Federal government, after a landslide Labor victory in the last election.
He believed that farmers could sometimes be forgotten in important political discussions - and the city had much stronger voices when it came to issues such as climate change and live export.
"I think the economy is the main thing the government needs to focus on, but that also comes down to farms as well," he said.
"Agriculture has always been the backbone of Australia, but I think we get left out a bit."
