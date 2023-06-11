Farm Weekly

North Needilup farmer Clinton Pocock was happy to receive about 47mm last Wednesday

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
June 11 2023 - 7:00pm
North Needilup farmer Clinton Pocock happily received between 28mm and 47mm on his farms last Wednesday, just in time for seeding the rest of his barley program.
RAIN dances across the State paid off last week, with farms receiving upwards of 60 millimetres, setting themselves up nicely for the end of seeding.

