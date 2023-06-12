Farm Weekly
Farmer Ian Wallace questions the future of this country, which tells farmers what they can do on their own land

By Ian Wallace - Ex-Boyup Brook Farmer, Now Harvey
There are concerns for the future of farming when the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act is implemented across the State.
IT is an increasing topic of conversation among my farming contemporaries that we were so fortunate to be born in that (near) post-war era.

