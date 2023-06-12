IT is an increasing topic of conversation among my farming contemporaries that we were so fortunate to be born in that (near) post-war era.
We were kids when wool made a pound a pound.
We were encouraged to clear and develop our bush blocks.
A few were conscripted to Vietnam.
We volunteered to join community and sporting groups and there were minimal restrictions on any of our activities.
Today, I have read of the impending and imminent laws to be enacted telling us we cannot dig a hole, plough below 100 millimetres, build a shed or construct a dam on our property, without approval.
It's enough to make a grown man cry.
Where the hell is this great country going?
This land of opportunity and this pioneering spirit that attracted so many from so many countries to 'give it a go'.
My eyes are now filling with tears.
Literally.
Yes, I am now old.
But it does not help my, or my friends' grandchildren, who hope to add another generation to their families' history books.
Is this the end of agriculture in Australia?
I do not believe any of our forebears would have envisaged an outcome such as this.
