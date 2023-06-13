THE WA Livestock Research Council (WALRC) has teamed up with a well-known Nannup beef farming family to host its regional Livestock Matters forum this winter.
The Camarri family comprising Mario, Stephanie, Matt and Sophie will open their gates to industry on Friday, June 23.
The format will follow the classic Livestock Matters forum, using a farm business as the foundation of discussion and throughout the day, exploring the barriers and opportunities to drive productivity.
It is a process that enables the WALRC team to accurately identify its next round of research and development (R&D) priorities.
WALRC council member and co-host Matt Camarri will spearhead the day by taking the crowd through his management strategies that drive profit.
"Matt has created his own spreadsheet system to make key decisions around time of calving, stocking rates, pregnancy rates, heifer replacement rates and herd composition," said WALRC chairwoman Dr Bronwyn Clarke said.
"Matt's ability to make detailed analysis and decisions from data is something we've always admired around the WALRC board table, so his application of this to his own business is really worth exploring."
Mr Camarri will be joined on stage by professor Wayne Pitchford from the University of Adelaide and silage exporter John Piltz.
With a strong focus on optimising pasture performance within the business, the program will also feature Graham Mussell, who will share learnings from the Lower Blackwood Grower Group Producer Demonstration Site, while Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD) Ron Yates will follow this up with a discussion of legumes and the new ways they can be used.
WALRC's philosophy with its regional forums is to include a 'non-local farming expert' in the speaking line-up and James Crawford from Galimbang Beef in the Riverina Highlands, New South Wales, has been secured for this event.
Mr Crawford will share his views on the top productivity drivers of his 600 Angus breeding units which is remarkably similar to the Camarri's enterprise.
This program also includes a farm tour and the opportunity to introduce WALRC's two scholarship recipients for 2023.
The day will culminate with a story of farm succession with Mr Camarri sharing the stage with his wife and parents to explain how the family has managed their investments and succession.
"While succession as a topic is not specifically within WALRC's remit, we know that it poses a significant issue for many farming families and the opportunity to hear how others have approached this and learn from their experiences is something I know our delegates will appreciate," Dr Clarke said.
Registrations for the event are essential at walrc.com.au/events.
More information, WALRC executive officer, Esther Price 0418 931 938.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
