Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

Much to learn from NZ regen ag approach

By Bree Swift
June 12 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dairy producer in Wisconsin Dells speaking to I-Lyn Loo (right), who was conducting research for her Churchill Fellowship report on regenerative agriculture.
A dairy producer in Wisconsin Dells speaking to I-Lyn Loo (right), who was conducting research for her Churchill Fellowship report on regenerative agriculture.

AUSTRALIA'S agriculture sector should take a leaf out of New Zealand's book, which is leading the world in the regenerative agriculture space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.