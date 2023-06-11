BUILDING diversity into a farming business can help to ensure its long-term environmental and financial sustainability.
There are many ways to incorporate diversity on farming land - some simple and some more complex.
The simplest way is to grow a variety of crops or plant multi-species pastures.
A more complex way is to generate multiple streams of income from the same land.
This is known as stacking enterprises and it is gaining traction across the United States.
The man behind the development of this concept is agro-ecologist Jonathan Lundgren, a top scientist and passionate advocate for developing regenerative food systems.
He said there were several ways to stack enterprises on farmland, including:
Aside from the benefits of regenerating the land, stacking enterprises can also add extra revenue - including from external sources - and reduce expenses.
It is a new way to look at the land asset and how returns from that asset can be optimised.
It may suit farmers close to retirement, who could split their broadacre land into smaller parcels.
The parcels could be leased out to others, who can't otherwise afford to pay upwards of $5000 per hectare to buy their own properties and who would undertake a range of enterprises.
Those farmers operating grazing or more intensive horticulture operations could also benefit from leasing out small areas of their properties for other farming activities to achieve the stacked enterprise effect.
Read also:
In Western Australia, a South West couple has adopted the concept of stacked enterprises, for the regenerative benefits to their 80-hectare property Galloway Springs and as a way to help young people get a start in the agricultural industry, when they do not have significant financial backing.
Raquel and Murray Johnson have split their 80 hectare holding near Bridgetown into several cells that are leased to budding young farmers.
At the present, four enterprises each cover 0.75ha.
Two are market gardens, one is their daughter's chicken business and the other is an engineer who is developing a weeding machine.
These industries complement the Johnsons' garlic operation that pumps out 30,000 cloves a year, a prime lamb enterprise and marron sales.
The biggest stipulation they have is that the new enterprise must be spray-free.
Each small-area farmer pays a monthly lease for the land, the Johnsons take 10 per cent of their sale proceeds and the newcomers contribute four hours of labour per month to the family.
Recently, an agritourism business has also started on the Johnsons' property, with a tiny house chalet set up on some picturesque but unproductive land.
Into the Wild Escapes (intothewildescapes.com) own the tiny home, known as Tiny Matilda, and oversee all of the essential responsibilities, ranging from operational management and marketing to handling books, customer service and financial matters.
In return, the Johnsons receive a regular rental fee for the land.
We get a range of enterprises on our farm to diversify our system and our revenue, and newcomers to the agricultural industry get a foot in the door without the significant cost of taking up their own property.- Raquel Johnson, Bridgetown farmer
"There is no financial risk on our behalf for this venture and the bonus is that many city people come and stay and get a taste of farm life," Ms Johnson said.
She said stacked farming was working for all parties involved.
"We get a range of enterprises on our farm to diversify our system and our revenue, and newcomers to the agricultural industry get a foot in the door without the significant cost of taking up their own property," she said.
"They get access to the land and we get diversified income from the land."
The Johnsons are first generation farmers and know first-hand the difficulties of being able to afford a rural property.
They are working toward being able to live fully off their Bridgetown property this year.
"Young people wanting to enter into farming without inheriting a property need land, some financial backing and mentoring" Ms Johnson said.
"The key is being able to offer smaller parcels that are affordable.
"And there is a big market for this as more and more people want to have a connection to the land, live in a small community and learn more about their food production."
Ms Johnson said mentoring was a big driver of the success of stacked enterprises, as people came together from all walks of life and could learn from each other.
She said they had a small shop on their property and the two market gardeners supplied their produce into it, thus getting first-hand retail exposure to their buyers.
CCJ sub/writer
CCJ sub/writer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.