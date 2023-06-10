Farm Weekly
Home/Weather

DPIRD and Unidata upgrade weather stations to 4G

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
June 10 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unidata senior communications engineer Clint Barnes and general manager Matt Saunders with the Department of Primary Industry and Regional Developments senior technical officer Phil George, eConnect+ project manager Darren Gibbon and research officer Ian Foster, at a weather station in Floreat.
Unidata senior communications engineer Clint Barnes and general manager Matt Saunders with the Department of Primary Industry and Regional Developments senior technical officer Phil George, eConnect+ project manager Darren Gibbon and research officer Ian Foster, at a weather station in Floreat.

An upgrade of the Department of Primary Industry and Regional Development's (DPIRD) automated weather station network will start next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.