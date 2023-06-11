It was the perfect pairing - Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School's (BCGS) head of school Matthew O'Brien dreamt of sharing his farming upbringing with students, while well-known Bunbury resident Judy Morgan had a lot of land she didn't know what to do with.
For Ms Morgan - a widow with a generous spirit, a daughter who attended BCGS and a lot of land becoming difficult to manage - a partnership with the school just made sense.
As a result, 12.1 hectares out of a total of 18.2ha has been leased to the school in a 16-year arrangement, which will see almost an entire generation of students have their school years coloured by farm life.
The ultimate goal for the farm is to provide 'authentic engagement' for all students at the kindergarten to year 12 school.
Mr O'Brien said he wanted to offer practical programs to engage the students, such as growing produce and fodder, plus basic animal husbandry skills.
And he wanted senior school students to graduate with practical qualifications, such as land management and drone piloting.
"We want mentoring partnerships for those students," Mr O'Brien said.
"We've got enough of a reach within the South West that we can partner with other organisations, farmers, agribusinesses to be able to mentor these kids," he said.
Many BCGS alumni told Mr O'Brien they wished there was a greater transition between leaving school and studying agriculture at university.
Partnering with tertiary institutions, such as Edith Cowan University and The University of WA, will allow senior students to participate in real-world research projects and to stay on the pulse with scientific developments.
"Farmers are already using the latest technology, so we should be trying to keep up with that," Mr O'Brien said.
It's leading towards making the farm fully functioning, producing crops and meat which can then be used at the boarding house.
Being involved in agriculture is more than a career, with Mr O'Brien saying it was a climate responsibility.
"To have that reduced carbon footprint and carbon miles on the food, but then also to have an understanding where the food came from is important," he said.
BCGS's boarding students often come from agricultural backgrounds, so to have a sense of home on a regular basis, is sure to bring comfort to many.
Mr O'Brien grew up on a dairy farm in Panmure, south western Victoria.
"I remember getting up in the middle of the night to help dad deal with cows that were having trouble calving, or with fences that had come down," he said.
He hopes to share knowledge, such as this, with BCGS students.
And it's not just him, since the announcement of the school farm was made to the community, farmers, alumni, families, business owners and more have jumped to offer their skills and experience.
"We can't do this without leveraging local expertise," Mr O'Brien said.
"I know... growing up on a farm was the best thing, it was the making of me."
Mr O'Brien said he's kept the idea of having a school farm in the back of his mind since he started working for BCGS eight years ago.
Conversations with boarding families made him evaluate how the school was serving students with agricultural backgrounds, and how strengthening that area could benefit the whole school.
"I thought 'how are we going to better the education of our future farmers?'," he said, understanding farming isn't what it used to be.
Having toyed with the idea of a farm alongside his deputy Kathy Chiera for several years, the vision was ultimately shelved as it wasn't financially viable - but Mr O'Brien never forgot about it.
Now the vision for the farm is being refined, with the aim of turning big ideas into manageable action plans.
Committees of key stakeholders including boarding families, local farmers, ag partners and tertiary institutions are all a part of forming and finalising the big picture.
Today, Thursday, June 8, the school will host its annual charity day, with the funds raised going towards building infrastructure on the property.
For the rest of the year, the land will be prepared for the students to use, including some revegetation, and a hay crop sown to be ready for animals in the following year.
Mr O'Brien is hoping to get the first formal programs underway in 2024.
BCGS is also being guided by schools all around the world with similar programs.
It is a Round Square School, which is an international network of schools that prioritise learning experiences outside of a classroom setting.
"As soon as this opportunity came up, I reached out to that network, schools that have already walked this path," Mr O'Brien said.
The land has always been used heavily in agriculture - previously it was used for grazing sheep and Angus beef cattle, cropping, seed production and trials, and now, horse agistment.
Ms Morgan told Mr O'Brien that when her husband Edgar bought the farm 30 years ago, he wanted it to be regenerative and organic.
"Their vision was always to better the world," Mr O'Brien said.
