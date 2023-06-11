Farm Weekly

Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School leases farm land for ag education

Perri Polson
Perri Polson
June 11 2023 - 10:00am
Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School head of school, Matthew O'Brien said he was excited to share the benefits of learning agriculture with his students.
It was the perfect pairing - Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School's (BCGS) head of school Matthew O'Brien dreamt of sharing his farming upbringing with students, while well-known Bunbury resident Judy Morgan had a lot of land she didn't know what to do with.

