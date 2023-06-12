Looking to restock your paddocks prior to the end of the financial year?
Then the Boyanup saleyards should be your first port of call, with Elders hosting its two-day Super Store cattle sales this month.
Boyanup will be a hive of activity in June with the Elders South West team gearing up to yard more than 2000 head of cattle across the two sales.
More in livestock:
Graziers and feeders will be spoilt for choice with a wide cross section of beef and dairy descriptions up for grabs.
The first leg will be the beef feeder cattle sale on Wednesday, June 14, commencing at 9am with 800 beef yearling and weaner steers and heifers set to be yarded.
The second leg will be the dairy origin cattle sale on Wednesday, June 21, commencing at 9am with 1200 Friesian and first cross steers, a strong selection of first cross heifers and a line of breeding beef heifers nominated.
Elders South West livestock manager and sale co-ordinator Michael Carroll said the Elders team had put together a large line-up of store cattle for June with a two-day feeder and store sales.
He said the first sale would have a great selection of beef feeder steers and heifers perfect to put on grain or back in the paddock to further grow out or grass finish.
Day two will have one of the biggest selections of dairy and dairy cross cattle yarded for some time.
"The current cattle market opens up a lot of buying opportunities for those requiring quality cattle and these two sales will fulfill those cattle buying requirements before the end of the financial year, " Mr Carroll said.
Hayes Farm, Cookernup, will be the volume vendor at the feeder sale with 152 Charolais-Angus cross calves.
The draft will comprise 125 heifers and 27 steers aged 12-14 months with the heifers weighing from 320-400 kg and steers 330-350kg.
The calves are sired by Bardoo Charolais bulls and were drenched on May 25.
Other clients' cattle of Rob Gibbings and Alex Tunstill, Elders Capel, will include Ludlow Grazing, Ludlow, with a 12-14mo draft of 42 Angus heifers and 12 Charolais-Angus heifers.
The Angus heifers are sired by Gandy and Monterey Angus bulls and are expected to weigh 360-400kg and the Charolais-Angus heifers 350-380kg.
The calves were drenched on May 2 and received Beachport Liquid Minerals.RD & SR Crabb's, Capel, draft of 12-14mo beef heifers includes 14 black baldy heifers weighing 350-370kg, 12 Angus heifers 340-360kg and six Murray Grey heifers 340-360kg.
The largest line of steers will descend from the Mid West paddocks of Chilimony Farms, Northampton, offering 70 Murray Grey and Angus-Murray Grey cross steers aged 10-12 months and sired by Young Guns Murray Grey and Hydillowah Angus bulls.
Tom Page, Elders, Geraldton, said they carried this draft through to November in the past but due to a tighter season, have decided to turn off the steers.
He said the draft of steers was a bit lighter, weighing 250-300kg, but are good quality backgrounding types.
Stratham and Lake Muir grazier P & F Giadresco and Sons will offer about 30 Angus steers aged 12-14 months and weighing 400-420kg.
The steers are bred on Mordallup and Monterey bloodlines and have received cobolt, copper and selenium in August/September 2022 and were drenched with Dectomax in March.
Elders, Margaret River agent Alec Williams said the steers have good length and frame and are in good forward store condition, suitable for either a grain finishing program or grass fattening.
Some other bigger lines in the feeder sale include G & CR Musitano, Harvey, with 50 Angus weaners aged 12-14 months, with equal numbers of steers and heifers weighing from 280-320kg.
Elders, Harvey/Collie agent Craig Martin said the owner bred steers were Blackrock Angus bloodlines and good cattle to grow out for later in the year.
AC & C McNab, Nannup, will also offer a draft of 50 Murray Grey calves split evenly between steers and heifers, aged eight to 10 months weighing 260-320kg P & M Macleay, Boyanup, has nominated 45 Angus calves aged 12-14 months comprising 30 steers weighing 360-400kg and 15 heifers 300-320kg, while Glenwood Estate's, Busselton, 12-14mo draft of 20 Angus steers and 15 Charolais-Angus heifers weigh from 340-380kg.
Jacques Martison, Elders, Busselton, said they were all vendor-bred cattle in good condition by Blackrock Angus bulls.
In the second sale, Elders, Nannup agent Terry Tarbotton's regular vendors will headline some of the largest owner-bred lines.
WL Olsthoorn, Boyanup, will present 120 Friesian steers aged eight to 10 months while Negus Enterprises, Tutinup, has nominated 50 Friesian steer poddies aged four to six months.
Another regular at Boyanup sales is local Rodwell Farms, which will offer 70 Friesian steers aged eight to 12 months.
In the older steer drafts, MS J Allen, Burekup, will offer 34 Friesian steers and four Angus-Friesian steers aged 22-24 months.
Alex Roberts, Elders, Boyanup, said the Rodwell Farms steers were well-grown owner bred steers from their spring 2022 calving, while the Allens' steers were purchased as poddies to grow out and are big rising two-year-old steers to finish later this year on grass.
West and Haggerty, Capel, are also no strangers to the Boyanup fixtures and will offer a draft of 60 young owner-bred steers from their dairy enterprise consisting of 50 Friesians and 10 Angus-Friesians, all aged four to six months.
These calves are meticulously prepared for sale through its purpose-built colostrum harvesting program and have received the full swag of treatments.
Brad McDonnell, Elders, Manjimup, has some other larger steer lines coming in from the Northcliffe area, including GW & MV Smith and A & AE Walker with 40 Friesian steers aged four to eight months and four to six months respectively.
Uduc Brook will also offer 40 owner bred Friesian steers ranging from six to 10 months as part of their annual turnoff from their dairy in Harvey.
Fortuna Farms, Busselton, has nominated 34 Friesian steers aged 14-16 months while Dudinalup Pastoral, Nannup, (22-24 months) and N Bach (10-12 months) will each present 30 Friesian steers.
Peninsula Downs, Warner Glen, will offer a combination of store steers and heifers from its annual sale's program.Included in the draft will be about 55 Angus-Friesian heifers aged 10-16 months.
Mr Williams said there would also be a draft of steers similar but slightly younger and a line of older Friesian/dairy cross steers which have frame and age for grass finishing.
Regulars CA Panetta, Harvey, will present 60 young calves from their operation consisting of 20 Murray Grey-Friesian steers and 20 Murray Grey-Friesian heifers aged five to six months, 10 Angus-Friesian heifers aged six to eight months and 10 Friesian steers aged five to six months.
Mr Martin said the calves were quiet and were vaccinated with 5in1, received Multimin and drenched a month ago.
A final feature line will be 16 PTIC Shorthorn heifers from Tara Grazing, Boyup Brook.
The 30 to 34-month-old heifers are due to calve to a Tara Shorthorn bull from September 26 for three weeks.
More information:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.