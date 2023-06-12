Farm Weekly
Elders to host Super Store cattle sale at Boyanup saleyards

By Kane Chatfield
June 12 2023 - 1:00pm
Hayes Farm, Cookernup, will be the volume vendor at the Elders beef feeder cattle sale at Boyanup on Wednesday, June 14, as part of the Elders Two-Day June Super Store sales. The 152 Charolais-Angus cross calves (including 125 heifers) are aged 12-14 months and are by Bardoo Charolais bulls.
