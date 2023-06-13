STRONG demand for houses across all price brackets led Albany to become the top performer in house price growth for regional Western Australia during the March quarter, and to report the highest growth in median weekly rental prices.
For the year to the end of March, Albany and Busselton recorded the biggest annual house price growth in regional WA.
These are the latest findings of a Real Estate Institute of Western Australia (REIWA) analysis, released this month.
REIWA reported that Albany had a median house price growth of 2.6 per cent in the March 2023 quarter, taking the title of top performing regional centre.
Its median house price rose from $455,000 in the December 2022 quarter to $467,000 in the first three months of 2023.
REIWA president Joe White said well-presented Albany homes - priced to meet the market - were selling extremely quickly and attracting multiple offers.
"Our members tell us buyers are mainly Albany locals, with a lot of property owners looking to upgrade," Mr White said.
"There is particularly strong interest in premium residential and lifestyle properties around $1 million, with all enquiries for a recent near-$3m listing in Middleton Beach coming from local buyers so far."
Mr White said Albany, like many of WA's regional centres, was affected by the increasing costs and significant delays of building a home.
"Our members report people are changing direction," he said.
"They may have been looking to build or extend, but are now buying a near-new property instead.
"It's a trend in Perth, but more so in the regions - where it is even harder to get tradespeople and more expensive to build.
"REIWA's analysis showed seven regional centres recorded price growth during the March quarter, with two remaining stable.
Esperance was the second top performer, with its median house price rising 2.5pc to $410,000.
Busselton led the way annually, recording 14.2pc median house price growth in the 12 months to the end of March, with Albany the next best performer at 9.9pc growth across the year.
Mr White said the rate of house price growth generally had been slowing in WA.
"Like Perth, regional markets are holding firm in the face of numerous interest rate rises," he said.
"Buyers have adjusted their budgets and expectations.
"They are seeking value and sellers who price their properties to meet the market are selling in reasonable timeframes."
For the rental market, the REIWA results were mixed.
Five centres had a median rent price increase, while the market remained stable in one and decreased in three.
Albany again had the most growth, with the median weekly rent rising 15.4pc during the quarter.
"The rental market remains very tight in Albany," Mr White said.
"It's a problem of supply.
"Our members say there hasn't been an increase in the number of properties available for rent in Albany.
"Mr White said investors in the town had been selling and not many had been buying during the past year.
He said it was a problem across most of WA and the lack of supply, coupled with strong demand, was pushing rent prices up.
"There is a lot of debate about rental reforms at the moment," he said.
"But the big question for assessing housing policy in this market is whether it will increase the amount of homes that can be built, bought or rented.
"The feedback from investors is that proposed rental reforms won't do that and will, in fact, have the opposite result.
"This would just add to the woes tenants are facing currently."
CCJ sub/writer
