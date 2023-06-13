Farm Weekly
Home/Property

Buyers cement Albany's ideal reputation

MW
By Mel Williams
June 13 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Albany had a median house price growth of 2.6 per cent in the March 2023 quarter, taking the title of top performing regional centre.
Albany had a median house price growth of 2.6 per cent in the March 2023 quarter, taking the title of top performing regional centre.

STRONG demand for houses across all price brackets led Albany to become the top performer in house price growth for regional Western Australia during the March quarter, and to report the highest growth in median weekly rental prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.