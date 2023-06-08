Farm Weekly

Study reveals soil acidity gains in farming areas

June 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DPIRD research scientist Alice Butler discusses a soil sampling project examining the effectiveness of using agricultural lime to increase soil pH. Picture supplied.
DPIRD research scientist Alice Butler discusses a soil sampling project examining the effectiveness of using agricultural lime to increase soil pH. Picture supplied.

A three-year project led by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has highlighted gains in addressing soil acidity in the Avon River Basin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.