Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

ANZ and Rabobank look at the costs of fertiliser for 2023

By Jasmine Peart
Updated June 13 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fertiliser production prices to drop?
Fertiliser production prices to drop?

AFTER two volatile years in the global fertiliser market, 2023 has seen the market calming down with input costs again heading south.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.