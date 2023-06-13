Farm Weekly
Jackie Jarvis retains WA Agriculture and Food portfolio

By Jasmine Peart
Updated June 13 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:54pm
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis.
AFTER a State government Cabinet reshuffle last week, Jackie Jarvis is thankful for retaining the Agriculture and Food portfolio and is excited about its future.

