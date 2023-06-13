AFTER a State government Cabinet reshuffle last week, Jackie Jarvis is thankful for retaining the Agriculture and Food portfolio and is excited about its future.
She admitted to calling new WA Premier Roger Cook the night before the reshuffle to pitch her case.
"I just said, 'I don't know what the process is and I know that you have a lot of decisions to make, but I love being the Minister for Agriculture'," Ms Jarvis said.
"I'd love to stay in this for agriculture and his response was that he thinks we've got a great team that he wants to maintain for stability."
Ms Jarvis said the minimal reshuffle was testament to the fact that cabinet was already a great team that wanted to continue to serve the State.
She said she didn't have her eye on any other portfolios and loved that she was able to oversee agriculture.
"I think it's a really exciting portfolio... I love my portfolio," Ms Jarvis said.
READ MORE:
"I know that mining is the big guy in town, but you're always going to have to eat and we have a really important role in feeding the world."
Ms Jarvis believed Mr Cook understood agriculture and would continue to prioritise the portfolio during his leadership.
She received a phone call from him last week, enquiring about the rain in the Wheatbelt which she said was testament to Mr Cook's genuineness.
"He's a born and bred Western Australian, he's a man of my generation with a much closer connection to agriculture," Ms Jarvis said.
"I'm very excited by the level of energy he brings, there's a real buzz about having a new team and a new focus, which is fantastic."
As for Ms Jarvis, she has her sights set on import replacement, horticulture and agricultural innovation for the future of her portfolio.
She announced last week that Woolworths would only be selling WA oranges during their season, which was a big win for local producers.
Ms Jarvis said she would continue looking for opportunities to sell WA produce at a premium to the rest of the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.