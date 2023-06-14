AS A Wheatbelt grain grower, Tracy Lefroy said she was more comfortable leaving the Moora workshop to explain the introduction of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 than when she went in.
"I found the information session useful and felt better about the impact of the legislation after hearing the workshop presentation," Ms Lefroy said.
Hundreds of Western Australian farmers have attended Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 workshops in recent weeks, including more than 600 at Esperance on Monday this week.
The new Act comes into effect on July 1 and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Tony Buti is adamant the State Government will not delay its introduction, despite calls to do so from WA farm lobby groups, politicians and land owners.
A petition calling for a delay of implementation for at least six-months has already garnered 12,000 signatures and closes on June 20.
The State Government said aboriginal cultural heritage is of immense cultural, scientific, educational and historic interest and provides Aboriginal people with an important link to their present and past culture.
It said WA's new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 represented a significant step towards achieving equity in the relationship between Aboriginal people, industry and Government by replacing outdated Aboriginal heritage laws.
The focus of the legislation is agreement-making with Aboriginal people to ensure they can protect and manage their cultural heritage on their lands.
What has not changed with the new Act is the need to seek approval for activities that may harm Aboriginal cultural heritage - this already exists.
Where there may be an impact to Aboriginal cultural heritage, there may be the need for an approval.
Where there won't be any impact, no approval is required.
A tiered system provides for activities to be categorised according to the potential level of harm and a corresponding authorisation process for each of the tiers.
This will help to determine the level of due diligence to be undertaken by a land user, and whether a permit or management plan is required.
A network of Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Service (LACHS) groups will be established under the new laws as a one-stop shop for both notification and consultation by a land user.
Ms Lefroy said the biggest cause of angst for farmers was the process by which new sites of cultural significance were identified, as the Aboriginal culture was an evolving one, and it remained uncertain what happened when a new site was identified on a grower's property.
"The consultation process between the landholder and LACHS Knowledge Holders will be crucial, transparency of decision-making will be paramount to ensure a mutually satisfactory outcome, there is uncertainty around the time and financial burden of this process and this process may take time and money," she said.
"At the moment, the current legislation regarding protected sites is stricter but without fines, whereas the new legislation is slightly more mild in its language, but contains significant fines for breeches of the Act.
"We all have the same objective to look after the land and we hope we will be able to continue farming as usual - but there are some uncertainties that require more information.
"Pastoral areas have more significant sites and pastoralists will have more work to do and potentially more impact to their operations."
Ms Lefroy said the new legislation had not been "sold" very well by Government.
She said it appeared Tier 1 activities on-farm would be exempt from the legislation, so that would have no impact.
"Tier 2 is if you have a significant site and you want to do something on that land.
"You need a permit for that, however this is a notification process rather than an application to carry out the activity.
"Tier 3 is where there is consultation with the LACHS."
"But it is business as usual for most of us in the Wheatbelt who don't have cultural sites of significance."
