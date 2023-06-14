Farm Weekly

Unscrambling heritage bill

MW
By Mel Williams
Updated June 14 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 2:00pm
It will be business as usual for most growers in the Wheatbelt who don't have cultural sites of significance, according to Moora farmer Tracy Lefroy.
It will be business as usual for most growers in the Wheatbelt who don't have cultural sites of significance, according to Moora farmer Tracy Lefroy.

AS A Wheatbelt grain grower, Tracy Lefroy said she was more comfortable leaving the Moora workshop to explain the introduction of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 than when she went in.

MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

