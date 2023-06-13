A FORMER Benger dairy farmer who headed Harvey Water and its predecessor for 17 years and was a life member of a national irrigation and drainage committee was recognised in the King's Birthday Honours.
Jasper Daniel Norton, 81, who is known to everyone as Dan and is now retired to Australind, received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his service to agriculture and the community.
As a third-generation dairy farmer who relied on irrigation to water pasture for his cows, a humble Mr Norton said on Monday his involvement with irrigation outside his own area had started in earnest as a protest over a proposed water rates price rise.
He had been involved with State government and South West irrigation advisory, steering and management committees since 1974, including the South West Irrigation Management Co-operative which became Harvey Water.
He was its chairman from 1996 to 2013.
"That's how I got into irrigation because the water authority became Water Corp (in January, 1996) and they came out and increased our (water) rates by 30 per cent, so we had a protest meeting and I was the spokesman at that meeting," Mr Norton said.
"Ernie Bridge (Labor then independent State MP 1980-2001 who was the then minister assisting the water minister) came down and Wally Cox was the CEO (chief executive officer) of Water Corp then.
"Ernie said 'you two buggers get together and sort it out and come back to me with a package', so that is what we did.
"We set up the Blackwood and Ferguson (irrigation) group, the Harvey, Collie and Waroona (irrigation) group, the Gascoyne irrigation co-operative and then the Ord irrigation co-operative, they were the four irrigation entities we set up.
"I was (also) the WAFarmers rep on the Water Resources Council as an irrigator and I ended up being chairman of the Rural Water Committee - that's when they had a good relationship with Ernie Bridge.
"He was a great believer in allowing people to manage their own irrigation systems.
"I worked with some tremendous people with wonderful foresight.
"The management group we had at Harvey Water, with Steve Iceton (former asset manager) and Geoff Calder (former general manager), was outstanding.
"Steve was a great innovator, he went and got second-hand pipes as gold mining companies went broke and we'd put them in the ground."
When Mr Norton became chairman, Harvey Water delivered water to farm customers by open aqueduct and local channel, but by the time he retired the system had been fully piped, with significant water saving from preventing evaporation particularly at the beginning and end of the irrigation season.
"I was fortunate, I had two boys on the farm," Mr Norton said.
He and wife Elizabeth have sons Jason and Todd, with Todd and his wife Joanne running the dairy farm from 2000 and now their son Mason taking it on.
"We privatised Harvey Water in 1996 and we went from there.
"Effectively I gave up golf for 20 years because Harvey Water was a bit demanding."
He was also approached in 1996 to be the Western Australian representative on the Australian National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (ANCID) and was vice-chairman, 2001-2005 and made a life member in 2006.
"(That was) when the Australian Industrial Commission recommended to (the Federal) government that irrigation be privatised or go back to the hands of irrigators," Mr Norton recalled.
"So we (ANCID) organised the States to go through the privatisation of irrigation.
"I worked with some tremendous people with that and it was very rewarding."
Mr Norton's other community and farming involvements include as a former president of the Brunswick Farmers Union and WA Junior Farmers South West division.
He was Brunswick Agricultural Society president 1992-93 and has been a horse steward at its annual show and the show's parade commentator since 1990.
Made a life member of the Brunswick Junction Lions Club in 2014, Mr Norton had held many executive positions, including president, secretary and treasurer and deputy district governor, since he joined in 1971.
He was president of Brunswick and Benger primary school committees and vice-president of Harvey-Brunswick Football Club in 1988.
Mr Norton was WA Rural Achiever of the Year 2006, was made a life member of Irrigation Australia in 2011 and received the Lifetime Achievement in Water Award at the WA Water Industry Awards in 2007.
Another WA rural OAM recipient was winemaker Vanya Alexandra Cullen, Wilyabrup, who was awarded for service to viticulture and oenology.
Ms Cullen has been chief winemaker since 1989 at Cullen Wines, the winery started in the mid-1960s by her parents Kevin and Diana, and has won numerous industry awards.
Acting director general of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) since 2022, Terry Hill was awarded a Medal of Australia (AM) in the honours for significant service to primary industry, to public administration and to the agricultural sector.
Before joining DPIRD, Mr Hill was chief executive officer, Pilbara Development Commission, 2017-2021, deputy chairman of the Grape and Wine Research and Development Corporation and a Horticulture Australia director, 2000-08.
