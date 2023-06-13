Farm Weekly

King's Birthday Honours for Jasper Daniel Norton, Australind

By Mal Gill
June 14 2023 - 9:00am
Dan Norton, 81, (right) was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia in the Kings Birthday Honours for services to agriculture and the community. A Benger dairy farmer, Mr Norton was chairman of Harvey Water for 17 years and also life member of a national irrigation and drainage committee. He is pictured with son Todd on the family farm.
A FORMER Benger dairy farmer who headed Harvey Water and its predecessor for 17 years and was a life member of a national irrigation and drainage committee was recognised in the King's Birthday Honours.

