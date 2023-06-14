Farm Weekly
Steve McGuire, Kojonup, seeks Australian Wool Innovation role

By Mal Gill
June 14 2023 - 1:00pm
Kojonup woolgrower, WAFarmers vice-president and until earlier this year WoolProducers Australia director Steve McGuire has confirmed he will seek election to the Australian Wool Innovation board in November.
WAFARMERS vice president and past critic of Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), Kojonup woolgrower Steve McGuire has confirmed he will nominate to join the AWI board in November.

