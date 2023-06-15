TRACY Humphry is hoping to get clarification on the complexities of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 when she attends a legislation implementation workshop at Northam on June 28.
But given this is two days before the Act comes into force on July 1, she said it might be "too little too late".
Such is the uncertainty surrounding the new Act for farmers, pastoralists and miners, that the workshops to explain its implementation have been vastly over-subscribed and forced organisers to find bigger venues in the regional towns where these are being held.
The Esperance workshop, for example, had more than 600 attendees and Merredin has had to shift to the Cummins Theatre to accommodate its expected large crowd.
Upcoming workshops are planned for:
Ms Humphry, of Moora, said she had not read the full Act but listening to the radio and following social media had thrown up a lot of conflicting information about the new legislation and its impact on landholders.
She said landholders and grass roots Aboriginals should have had more input to the new Act.
Read also:
"Growers who have farmed their land for generations appear to have nothing to worry about, but that conflicts with the Act document," Ms Humphry said.
"My chief concern is that it will impact the things that we are doing all the time, such as putting up fences and building yards.
"I want to know whether these activities will be affected.
"The whole process sounds scary and we all know how slowly Government works.
"It could just be a whole new layer of bureaucracy."
Ms Humphry said knowing when to get due diligence reports and permits was unclear, along with knowing who to contact to get these and the cost.
"There hasn't been enough consultation," she said.
"I have known about the new legislation for only three weeks and that is not a long enough time to comprehend the changes.
"There is already so much red tape in farming - we don't need any more."
Ms Humphry said the legislation also had potential to divide sectors of small towns and that was not the intention of the new Act and not what country towns needed.
She said she had signed the Pastoralists and Graziers Association petition to delay the implementation of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 by at least six months.
This petition had 12,000 signatures to the middle of this week and closes on June 20.
The key planks of the petition include delaying the Act's implementation by at least six months in order to:
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Tony Buti has ruled out an extension to the implementation of the new Act.
He said there was no reason to delay the date, as the system would be ready to go on July 1.
Dr Buti said LACHS would be established and become the designated point of contact - with local expertise in their area.
"They will provide advice on Aboriginal cultural heritage, help negotiate and facilitate agreement-making on land use proposals and take on operational and administrative responsibilities," Dr Buti said.
He said the State Government recently provided a $77 million funding boost to support the implementation of the new system and ensure the sustainability of the LACHS.
Dr Buti said more than 20 organisations had already applied for grant funding with intent to become a LACHS, but the new laws do not rely on LACHS being established.
"Where LACHS don't exist, Native Title bodies will be able to support the operation of the Act - just as they have done for decades," he said.
"A new IT system that supports the Act has been developed during the past 12 months and is currently in testing phase with industry - and on track to be fully operational by July 1."
CCJ sub/writer
CCJ sub/writer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.