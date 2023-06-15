ROCKY Ridge Brewing Company, Jindong, claimed back-to-back wins in two of the five major categories at the Royal Agricultural Society of WA's (RASWA) prestigious Perth Royal Food Awards last Friday.
Founding owners Hamish Coates and Mel Holland, along with their loyal staff, were awarded champion large brewery and champion beer for their Jindong Balling, described as a rich dark stout reminiscent of grandma's Christmas cake.
Ms Holland said she and Mr Coates, a fifth-generation dairy farmer, started their brewery at his family's Rocky Ridge dairy farm in 2017 for diversification and to maintain their connection to the land, but with a regenerative and climate change mindset.
About 80 per cent of the base malt they use is sourced from Australian Sustainable Produce registered farmer Brendon Savage, Kulin.
Other major award winners were White Lakes Brewing for champion medium brewery, King Road Brewing Co, Oldbury, for champion small brewery and Boundary Island Brewery, Mandurah, named best new exhibitor.
More than 50 exhibitor's provided a record 574 beers, up 100 on last year, for head judge Will Irving and his panel and resulted in 187 bronze, 219 silver and 65 gold medals being awarded.
Full results: Go to perthroyalfoodawards.raswa.org.au
