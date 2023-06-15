Farm Weekly
RASWA's Perth Royal Food award winners announced

By Wendy Gould
June 15 2023 - 7:00pm
Head judge Will Irving (left), congratulated the Rocky Ridge team of Scott Bristow, Adam Brookes, Jenni Byrnes, Michael Patton, part-owner Mel Holland, Beck Hackett and Michael Seia on winning champion beer and champion large brewery for the second consecutive year.
ROCKY Ridge Brewing Company, Jindong, claimed back-to-back wins in two of the five major categories at the Royal Agricultural Society of WA's (RASWA) prestigious Perth Royal Food Awards last Friday.

