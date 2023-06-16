IT was an exciting night for grains last Thursday, where the biggest names in the industry gathered at Little Creatures Brewery, Fremantle, to celebrate the release of new barley variety Neo, by InterGrain.
Neo promises to revolutionise the barley industry, with the variety expected to increase yields by up to 10 per cent.
The excitement in the air was contagious, as guests celebrated the new variety with a beer in custom InterGrain steins.
