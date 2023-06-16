Farm Weekly
Free

InterGrain launches Neo barley at Little Creatures Brewery, Fremantle

By Jasmine Peart
June 16 2023 - 7:00pm
InterGrain board director Tracy LeFroy (left), with InterGrain chief financial officer Troy Keenan and board director Julie Cox.
IT was an exciting night for grains last Thursday, where the biggest names in the industry gathered at Little Creatures Brewery, Fremantle, to celebrate the release of new barley variety Neo, by InterGrain.

