Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

State's roo shooters anxious on gun reforms

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated June 16 2023 - 10:14am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professional kangaroo shooter Lawson Harper.
Professional kangaroo shooter Lawson Harper.

FIREARMS have always been a significant part of Lawson Harper's life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.