Hydillowah Angus Angus bulls top $9000 at Boyanup Store Cattle Sale

By Kane Chatfield
June 14 2023 - 9:00pm
With the $9000 top-priced Hydillowah Angus bull at its annual yearling bull sale held at the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup last week were buyers and three generations of the Maiolo family, Bruno (left), Ralph and Damian, RA & A Maiolo & Son, Narrogin/Coolup, Claire Green and Vern Mouritz, Hydillowah Angus, Hyden and Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock.
BUOYED by good rains throughout the South West land division in the lead up, a big crowd braved the bitterly cold morning for Nutrien Livestock's store cattle sale at Boyanup last Wednesday.

