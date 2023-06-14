BUOYED by good rains throughout the South West land division in the lead up, a big crowd braved the bitterly cold morning for Nutrien Livestock's store cattle sale at Boyanup last Wednesday.
The Nutrien Livestock South West team yarded 1326 head of good quality beef and dairy origin cattle in the company's monthly store fixture which featured the annual offering of commercial yearling Angus bulls and heifers from Hydillowah Angus, Hyden.
Increased feeder competition joined grazier support, both at the sale and through strong agent representation, to drive a positive shift in sections of the market from the company's May store sale.
It started on the good selection of beef yearling and weaner cattle, with heavier 400 kilogram-plus steers selling to $1831 and 430 cents a kilogram and 250-300kg steers topped at 470c/kg, while beef heifers sold to 416c/kg and $1626 for 390kg heifers and 380c/kg for 300-350kg heifers with value buying in the lighter heifers.
A quality run of first cross steers topped at $1529 and 298c/kg at the heavier end (420-520kg), while 250-300kg steers reached 372c/kg.
Buyers were selective
on Friesian steers which topped at $1198 for 480kg steers, mediumweights sold to 264c/kg while poddies returned up to 302c/kg on quality.
Cows and calves topped at $2600 for herd dispersal drafts.
Hydillowah Angus finished the sale, with four lines of mated Angus yearling heifers selling to $1750, while there was a complete clearance of 22 Angus yearling bulls selling to a $9000 top price and average of $7273.
This was back marginally on average ($22) compared to last year's larger numbers where a total clearance of 38 bulls averaged $7295.
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Manjimup representative Austin Gerhardy kicked off proceedings on beef steers, with per head values topping at $1831 for a draft of nine Angus steers weighing 428kg offered by The Darke Family Trust, Boyup Brook, knocked down for 428c/kg to John Gallop for his southern lotfeeder account.
Mr Gallop set the top-end market with five pens of steers for this account, including $1722 at 430c/kg for 12 Angus steers averaging 400kg offered by Gandy Timbers Pty Ltd, Manjimup.
Another pen of nine of the Darke family's Angus steers, tipping the scales at 416kg, sold for the second highest price of $1787 to the 430c/kg bid of Graham Brown for a Central Wheatbelt feeder client.
Mr Brown also collected the three opening pens of heavier beef steers for a South Australian feeder.
Gordon Atwell, Welldon Beef, Williams, was among the numerous feeders operating and paid to $1710 and 446c/kg for 12 Angus steers weighing 383kg trucked in by Guy Giblet & Co, Bridgetown.
Liveweight values peaked at 470c/kg, paid by Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River/Busselton agent Jock Embry for a grazier order, for eight Angus steers weighing 294kg from BS & CM Gardiner, Bridgetown, to cost $1384.
A well-bred, even draft of Red Angus calves presented by Beermullah Beef, Gingin, were offered in three large lines and sold to 458c/kg liveweight costing BE & WN Kurz $1330 for a line of 13 averaging 290kg.
Prior to taking over selling duties, Nutrien Livestock, Capel agent Chris Waddingham sourced six pens of steers for a grazier client paying to $1582 at 440c/kg for a quality draft of 13 Angus cross calves offered by Cosy Creek Farms, Manjimup.
Claire Green, ET Mouritz and Hydillowah Angus, was kept busy throughout the beef section, sourcing cattle to go on feed to complete their grainfed orders throughout the remainder of the year.
Included in her haul of steers and heifers, Ms Green paid the sale's $1627 and 416c/kg top heifer price double for 10 Charolais cross heifers weighing 391kg offered by KA & DA Reading, Brunswick.
The following pen of 12 Angus cross heifers weighing 377kg from PG & SL Fisher, Burekup, also went to the Mouritz account costing $1516 at 402c/kg.
Cosy Creek Farms featured again with a top draft of 10 Angus heifers averaging 453kg knocked down to Brett Chatley, Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup, for $1560 at 344c/kg for a Pemberton client.
Mr Atwell added a couple of pens of heifers to his account paying to $1491 at 376c/kg for nine mixed yearling heifers weighing 397kg offered by WJ & SJ Layng, Busselton.
The second top liveweight price went to Gandy Timbers for eight Angus heifers weighing 349kg knocked down to Nutrien Livestock, South West livestock manager Mark McKay for 414c/kg and $1446.
A decent run of first cross steers saw values top at $1529 for the heaviest line of 10 Montbeliarde cross steers weighing 524kg offered by S Gibellini, Nannup, purchased by Rob Gibbings, Elders, Capel, for 292c/kg.
SALE SUMMARY
The sale's volume vendor the Scott family, Gundagai Dairy, Boyanup, offered a quality draft of first cross and Friesian steers.
Their older Angus-Friesian steers topped at $1345 for nine steers averaging 484kg purchased by VA & MP Wright & Son at 278c/kg with Mr Atwell collecting the following three pens of Gundagai first cross steers.
The Scott's younger first cross line-up topped the section's liveweight prices at 372c/kg for 11 Angus-Friesian steers averaging 302kg costing Jordan Dwyer, Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown, $1124, while Mr Embry sourced a couple of pens of Gundagai steers for a Meelup order bidding to 362c/kg for 11 steers averaging 248kg to cost $897.
The Gibellini's Friesian steers also topped this market with eight steers averaging 479kg knocked down to influential buyer in the dairy origin cattle Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock for $1198 at 250c/kg, who collected the next three pens for the same account.
Friesian steers from AC & CA Jenkins Family Trust, Busselton, sold well with Paul Fry, Crendon Irrigation, Donnybrook, paying the draft's $963 top price at 260c/kg for nine steers weighing 371kg.
Gundagai's extensive draft of Friesian poddies rounded out the dairy origin cattle with Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner paying the section's 302c/kg top liveweight price for two pens of 14 steers weighing 174kg and 165kg respectively.
A selection of unjoined cows and calves sold to $2600 for two pens from the herd dispersal of H & H Harnett, Roelands, with both pens of first to sixth calving Angus cows with two to three-month-old Black Market Angus sired calves at foot snapped up by Mr Embry for the same client.
It was then onto the well-bred and presented line-up of 14-16 month-old Hydillowah Angus yearling cattle starting with the mated heifers which had been running with low birthweight Millah Murrah Paratrooper and SAV Rainfall bloodline Hydillowah bulls and due to calve in February next year.
These proved to be value buying with Mr Pollock purchasing all four pens of seven heifers each for one local client paying from $1700 to $1750.
A big crowd of new and return prospective buyers lined the rail for the quality sale team of bulls with a strong Mordallup breeding influence.
Mr Pollock was again active throughout and finished with 11 bulls for seven different buyers, including two bulls for RA & A Maiolo & Son, Williams/Coolup, costing $8000 and the sale's $9000 top price for bulls weighing 528kg and 532kg respectively and bred by SAV Networth and Stockman blood Hydillowah bulls.
Bruno Maiolo said it was their second year at the sale and the bulls would go straight out with heifers at Narrogin to calve early March.
The $8500 second top price was paid on three occasions, firstly by Dalmore Grazing for a 544kg Hydillowah bred bull, Alex Tunstill, Elders, Boyanup, sourced two bulls for a return northern buyer costing $8000 and to $8500 for a 572kg Hydillowah bred bull and lastly by Mr Embry for the heaviest 600kg bull also Hydillowah bred.
Strong Hydillowah supporters, the Reilly family, Westside Cattle Company, Boyup Brook, finished with three bulls.
Luke Reilly said the bulls would go over their Angus breeders for an autumn calving.
He said the Hydillowah bred calves perform well when finished through their feedlot.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID
NUTRIEN Livestock auctioneer and Capel agent Chris Waddingham said the market responded to the rain events earlier in the week with more enquiry and attendance at this month's fixture.
"Values, however, did not vary greatly with the exception of beef yearlings in the right weight range for domestic lotfeeders," Mr Waddingham said.
"This category increased in value up to 50c/kg.
"The prolonged start to the winter rainfall season has facilitated an opportunity for lotfeeders to extend their slaughter delivery schedules and accordingly were back in the market to secure late entry cattle.
"An outstanding run of first cross steers sold to a willing gallery of buyers to significantly increased values relative to the past few sales.
"Friesian cattle maintained their value and attracted attention from local graziers although bidding activity was not particularly buoyant."
