An issue with enforcement on everyday activities

RICHARD Burridge, of Tambellup, questions how the State Government will enforce and police the new regulations under the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021.
"Given the size of the State and the number of farms, this is going to be difficult," he said.
Mr Burridge said if you had been farming your land for many years, it seemed there were potentially limited repercussions from the new legislation - which comes into effect on July 1.
"But the devil is in the detail," Mr Burridge said.
"And if I put up a new fence, for example, how will that be policed.
"It seems unenforceable.
"Growers are spread far and wide and that is a big area to police.
"You can't really afford the time to wait around for approvals to come through due to heavy workloads and big distances travelled."
Mr Burridge said his main concern with the new Act was its impact on his right to farm in an orderly, timely and economic fashion.
"I don't want the process of due diligence and permits to hold me up when I am building a fence or sinking a dam," he said.
"Exactly how long could these approvals take?"
Mr Burridge said contracting businesses would also be potentially impacted if they were held up waiting for permits and management reports.
He has signed the Pastoralists and Graziers Association petition to push the new legislation implementation date back by at least six months.
"I think it is unworkable in its current form," he said.
The PGA petition had 12,000 signatures to the middle of this week and closes on June 20.
Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti has said the legislation will go ahead on July 1 as there was no reason for a delay.
He said everything that land users are already doing now would be permitted under the new Act.
"Exemptions apply for 'like for like' activities," Dr Buti said.
"A farmer will not require approval to plant a crop, run livestock or replace a fence or other existing infrastructure.
"For land bigger than 1100 square metres, a permit or management plan will only be required where activities are expected to impact Aboriginal cultural heritage."
CCJ sub/writer
