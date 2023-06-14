Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Bale tests on the rise in WA

By Mal Gill
June 15 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The average WA woolclip so far this season has tested at 19.4 microns, down 0.3 of a micron on the same period last season and finer than the national average of 20.8 microns so far this season.
The average WA woolclip so far this season has tested at 19.4 microns, down 0.3 of a micron on the same period last season and finer than the national average of 20.8 microns so far this season.

PRESALE wool tests jumped by 37 per cent last month in Western Australia, compared to May last year, according to Australian Wool Testing Authority (AWTA) statistics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.