PRESALE wool tests jumped by 37 per cent last month in Western Australia, compared to May last year, according to Australian Wool Testing Authority (AWTA) statistics.
WA's May increase in wool tests was easily the biggest of the four major wool producing States, with AWTA reporting a national average increase in wool tests of 21.3pc for May.
AWTA said it tested 40,710 bales in WA in May, compared to 29,700 in May last year.
But the sudden May increase in the number of wool tests in WA only served to offset several months in the first half of the season where there were large falls in the number of wool tests locally.
It pushed the increase in bales tested for the season so far, July-May, out to 2.6pc, which trails the national average increase in wool tests for the season so far at 3.8pc.
Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) statistics to the end of last month show the number of bales offered for auction for the first time - most wool is tested just before sale so the cost of testing is recouped immediately - in WA so far this season was down 442 bales or 0.2pc on the same period last season.
The AWEX statistics suggest the substantial increase in the number of wool tests carried out in WA in May, identified in the AWTA statistics, is an aberration due to seasonal and other factors - a lot of tested wool was withdrawn from sale at the last moment by WA woolgrowers during May, for example.
Yield from May tested wool in WA averaged 60.1pc, just under 1pc better than for May last year, but trailed the national May average yield of 64.4pc, according to AWTA.
WA wool tested cleaner in May than all but Tasmanian and Victorian wool for vegetable matter, with the WA VM average 2.4pc compared to the national VM average of 2.9pc.
For the season so far, WA wools' average yield was 63.2pc - very similar to the same period last season, but behind the national average of 66pc yield - while VM contamination was also similar to the same period last season at 1.9pc, but better than the national VM average of 2.4pc.
The average WA wool so far this season has tested at 19.4 microns, down 0.3 of a micron on the same period last season and finer than the national average of 20.8 microns so far this season.
At 89 millimetres staple length, the average WA wool so far this season was also 0.8mm shorter than for the same period last season and shorter than the average length in all other states, except the second largest wool producer New South Wales where the average was 86.2mm.
Staple strength of WA wool tested so far was down 1.2N/kt on the same period last season to 30.9N/kt and trailing the national average of 34.5N/kt.
So far this season 61.6pc of WA's wool clip was assessed as Superfine at 19.5 micron or less, the highest Superfine percentage of any state and compares to a national clip average of 50.8pc.
