Farm Weekly

New barley variety chosen as the one

By Jasmine Peart
June 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
InterGrain barley plant breeder David Moody and WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis holding some of the newly-released Neo barley.
InterGrain barley plant breeder David Moody and WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis holding some of the newly-released Neo barley.

SCIENCE fiction became reality at the InterGrain barley launch last Thursday, with the release of its new variety Neo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.