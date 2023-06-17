CONTROVERSIAL 200-tonne grain contracting restrictions have been removed by CBH, much to the relief of growers.
CBH also removed staggered pricing across zones, which will give all farmers access to pricing at the same time.
CBH Group chief marketing and trading officer Jason Craig said the restrictions were put in place to allow growers fair access to their dynamic pricing, which was implemented to close the gap between WA grain prices and international values.
The restrictions, part of CBH's "dynamic pricing strategy", were introduced in October last year and limited growers to selling a maximum 200t of grain to CBH.
Reportedly, it led to 20 per cent more growers being able to contract with CBH Group for the season, but limited farmers who wanted to sell a majority of their grain to the company.
"On the back of consecutive record harvests, where grain supply outstripped the capacity of the grain supply chain, CBH Marketing and Trading implemented grain contracting restrictions during the 2022/23 harvest," Mr Craig said.
"Since then, we have been closely monitoring the strong performance of the supply chain, market conditions and the production outlook for this season's WA crop.
"Last Tuesday, CBH removed the 200t contracting limit for 2022/23, 2023/24 cash contracts and staggered pricing by zone."
This follows the removal of CBH's two-day trading suspension for 2022/23 and 2023/24 season grain in May.
Under the 40t restriction, put in place on November 28, growers who had a CBH contract of 40t or more had to wait two business days before being able to contract again.
With CBH prices higher than most competitors, the pressure for farmers to access CBH contracts was paramount last season.
"Over the coming months, we will continue to closely monitor market and seasonal conditions," Mr Craig said.
"We may reinstate restrictions, if appropriate."
