CBH lifts contracting restrictions

By Jasmine Peart
June 17 2023 - 10:00am
Under the 40t restriction, put in place on November 28, growers who had a CBH contract of 40t or more had to wait two business days before being able to contract again.
CONTROVERSIAL 200-tonne grain contracting restrictions have been removed by CBH, much to the relief of growers.

