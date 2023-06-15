Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

Live sheep export phase-out panel to visit WA in June for further consultation across six locations

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
June 16 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The independent panel in the York townhall during the first round of public consultation meetings in April. The panel consists of Warren Snowden (left), Sue Middleton, chairman, Phillip Glyde and Heather Neil.
The independent panel in the York townhall during the first round of public consultation meetings in April. The panel consists of Warren Snowden (left), Sue Middleton, chairman, Phillip Glyde and Heather Neil.

THE independent panel appointed to compile a report for government on the live sheep export phase-out returns to Western Australia next week for another round of face-to-face consultation meetings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.