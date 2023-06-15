THE independent panel appointed to compile a report for government on the live sheep export phase-out returns to Western Australia next week for another round of face-to-face consultation meetings.
These in-person meetings follow on from the series of virtual online forums that were engaged by about 300 people over eight separate sessions, according to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
These forums were a follow up to the first round of regional consultation meetings held in Moora, York, Narrogin, Wagin, Katanning, Cranbrook, Albany and Esperance in April, which attracted about 1000 people collectively.
The next round of WA consultation locations, dates and times:
Monday, June 19: Geraldton
10am-11.45am
Multi-purpose Centre, 248 Marine Terrace, Geraldton
Tuesday, June 20: Merredin
12pm -1.45pm
Cummins Theatre, 31 Bates Street, Merredin
Wednesday, June 21:
Kondinin
10am-11.45am
Kondinin Town Hall, 3/5 Gordon Street, Kondinin
Lake Grace
3pm-4.45pm
Sports Pavillion, Bishop Street, Lake Grace
Thursday, June 22: Darkan
10am-11.45am
Darkan Town Hall, Butler Street, Darkan
Friday, June 23: Perth
11am-12.45pm
Technology Park, 2 Brodie Hall Drive, Bentley.
On May 25, during Senate Estimates in Canberra, Federal National Party senators Bridget McKenzie, Victoria, and Matt Canavan, Queensland, asked Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt if he would attend any future consultations to meet with farmers in person.
Mr Watt said he wouldn't, saying that was the panel's job.
"But you would be open to meet with WA farmers on the closure of the sheep industry?" Ms McKenzie said.
"I have met with the WA farmers organisation about this, I would say, three times, the Pastoralists and Graziers' Association and the exporters," Mr Watt said.
"I actually met with all of the types of groups that you are talking about within about five or six weeks of taking on the role.
"So I've done that.
"I've met with them.
"We've explained our position."
Ms McKenzie pushed the issue, asking Mr Watt if would commit to attending at least one of the future consultations this month.
Mr Watt answered that he would not make decisions about his diary during Senate Estimates, before Mr Canavan said attending townhalls and meetings was part of his job.
"I think that would be the least you could do to show respect to an industry you are shutting down," Mr Canavan said.
"Well, I will take on your views," Mr Watt said.
Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.
