STRIKE Energy's accelerated development strategy to bring four natural gas fields into production, including one proposed to provide gas for urea fertiliser production, has received State government backing.
Access to streamlined and co-ordinated government planning and approvals processes has been granted to allow Strike to put each of the gas fields - situated in a line along the Perth Basin from Arrowsmith East in the north to Cataby in the south - into domestic production by late 2025.
Last week Strike advised the Australia Securities Exchange that the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation had granted lead agency service status for development of the Walyering (near Cataby), Ocean Hill (near Eneabba), South Erregulla and nearby West Erregulla (near Arrowsmith East) gas fields.
Under the State government's lead agency framework, a case manager is appointed to advise a proponent and to co-ordinate and guide on a minimum timeframe for any necessary approvals applications to other government departments and agencies and, if necessary, through any appeals process.
The assistance can include co-ordinated consideration by the Western Australian Planning Commission, Environmental Protection Authority, Department of Water and Environmental Regulation, Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, Transport Department, Main Roads and local governments among others.
The four gas fields are close to the Dampier-Bunbury pipeline.
Strike is developing the West Erregulla field as a 50:50 joint venture with Gina Rinehart's Hancock Energy, and at Walyering it is 51 per cent controlling partner with Talon Energy.
A $136 million windfall cash injection, courtesy of Hancock Energy becoming its West Erregulla partner, allowed Strike to accelerate plans for gas production as well as its Project Haber urea production as part of a proposed Mid West Low Carbon Manufacturing Precinct to be developed on a 3500 hectare former cropping and sheep property it purchased at Arrowsmith East last year for a reported $13.5m.
Some of the gas from the South Erregulla field is proposed as the raw material to produce granulated urea fertiliser on-site and a drilling campaign for three exploratory wells near the existing South Erregulla well is due to start next month, targeting known gas reserves at two depth levels.
Strike plans to have a modular gas plant producing 40 terajoules of gas a day and potentially earning it more than $320,000 a day from gas sales, operating by the end of next year at South Erregulla.
The gas plant will be the first step towards urea production and another energy source for the surrounding Mid West Low Carbon Manufacturing Precinct.
Strike is seeking complementary partners to help it develop the precinct.
It is proposing Project Haber and other low-carbon industries, solar and wind farms and possibly agricultural research facilities be developed on the northern half of the Arrowsmith East property, with the southern portion to be planted out as a carbon sink tree farm to help offset emissions.
Strike's managing director and chief executive officer, Stuart Nicholls, said development of the company's gas fields portfolio will contribute significantly to economic growth, employment and infrastructure development for the benefit of regional WA.
He said awarding of lead agency service status from the State government in support of Strike's gas acceleration strategy was recognition of the important role that Strike would play in the State's future energy security.
"This (lead agency) framework will help Strike meet its target of bringing its four gas fields online by the end of 2025 when the WA gas market is forecast to be in a severe tightness," Mr Nicholls said.
"Gas is an important driver of the WA economy and is an enabler for a rapid reduction in the carbon intensity of our energy system by displacing coal and diesel fired power generation which remains widespread throughout the State.
"The State's move into critical mineral processing and value adding to our natural resources only underpins the significant partnership of Strike's gas with the world's energy transition."
